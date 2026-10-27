Home Gardening: Grow Fresh Cauliflower In Pots With These Easy Tips!

Vegetable Tips: Cauliflower is the king of winter vegetables. You can easily grow cauliflowers in pots on your terrace or balcony this winter. You might think growing cauliflowers is very difficult. But that is not true. You just need the right pot, good soil, and a little care. Your cauliflowers will be ready in 60 to 70 days.

1. Choosing the pot - the most important step:

Cauliflower plants spread their roots wide. They need enough space to grow properly. You should choose a pot that is at least 12 to 14 inches deep and wide. Do not use very small pots. You must plant only one sapling in one pot. The pot must have a drainage hole at the bottom. Stagnant water can rot the roots. Earthen pots are the best choice for this.

2. Preparing the soil - half the success is here:

Cauliflower plants need loose and fertile soil. You should mix 50% normal garden soil, 30% cow dung manure or vermicompost, and 20% sand or cocopeat. You can add a handful of neem cake to this mix. This will keep insects away. You must fill the pot with this soil and water it. Leave it like this for 2 to 3 days.

3. Growing saplings from seeds:

You should buy good quality cauliflower seeds from the market. October to December is the best time to sow these seeds. You can first sow the seeds in small trays or paper cups. Sprinkle some water and keep them in the shade. The seeds will sprout in 7 to 10 days. You can move them to the big pot when the saplings are 4 to 5 inches tall and have 4 to 5 leaves.

4. Sunlight and water - you need a balance:

Cauliflower plants need at least 5 to 6 hours of sunlight every day. You must keep the pot in a place that gets direct sunlight. You should keep the soil moist always. But do not make it muddy. You just need to water the plant once a day during winter. Morning is the best time to water. You should pour water at the base, not on the leaves.

5. Fertilizer and care:

You should add liquid fertilizer 15 days after planting the sapling. You can soak mustard cake in water for 3 to 4 days. You can dilute this water and pour it at the base of the plant. You must repeat this after 30 days. You should cut off the lower yellow leaves when the plant starts growing.

6. How to protect from insects?

Aphids and caterpillars attack cauliflower plants very often. You should not use chemical sprays. You can mix 5 ml neem oil and a little shampoo in 1 litre of water. You should spray this mixture once a week. This will do the job perfectly.

When to harvest?

Your cauliflowers will be ready within 60 to 70 days of planting the saplings. You should cut the cauliflower while it is firm and white. The flower will bloom and lose its taste if you leave it for too long.

You can enjoy the taste of fresh, home-grown cauliflowers this winter. You must give it a try.

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