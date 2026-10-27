Azerbaijan Prioritizes AI, Innovation Skills Development Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Developing skills in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation is a priority in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said, at opening ceremony of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation. Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Bashirli, against the background of the integration of AI, production, investment, energy, technology, infrastructure, and education fields in Azerbaijan, the development of human capital and cooperation in the field of education are gaining new importance.

He noted that education has become a key area for expanding partnerships at the national level, and in this regard, the establishment of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation holds strategic importance.

Bashirli pointed out that the initiative to establish the center was proposed in April of this year, while the launch ceremony for the Azerbaijan MBA program took place in Baku in September. The opening of this center, which encompasses a broad range of activities across the fields of education and research, marks a new phase in this collaboration.

Bashirli expressed his gratitude to IE University, PASHA Holding, SOCAR, the Ministry of Science and Education, and other participating universities for their involvement in the creation of the center.

He emphasized that the center begins its operations at a time when artificial intelligence is being widely applied throughout the global economy. In this context, the primary objective is not merely the application of technology, but its transformation into efficiency, productivity, and added value. Achieving this requires strong institutional leadership and the development of relevant professional skills.

Bashirli remarked that one of Azerbaijan's five national priorities set for 2030 is the development of competitive human capital and a modern innovation environment. The development of human capital and the enhancement of skills are among the key focus areas of state programs. The country has also made significant progress toward diversifying its economy.

He noted that the goal for the next phase is not merely to increase the production of goods and services, but also to generate higher added value. Developing new industrial sectors requires specialists who can master modern technologies and enhance the efficiency and productivity of work processes.

"The primary objective is to cultivate a workforce that possesses digital skills, is capable of adapting to changing conditions, and remains competitive on a global scale," he emphasized.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of addressing existing skill gaps in fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity.

Bashirli stressed that building competitive human capital cannot be achieved through the efforts of a single institution alone. This process requires a systematic partnership that aligns state policy, the demands of the business sector, and academic activities. The IE Center for Leadership and Innovation was established precisely on the basis of such a collaborative model.

He said that SOCAR and PASHA Holding have previously implemented projects focused on skills development in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science and Education.

The national program "Azerbaijan Skills Accelerator – Industrial Revolution Academy," implemented in cooperation with the Coursera platform, as well as the Sabah City innovation campus, bringing together universities, research laboratories, technology companies, and startups, were mentioned as examples of the above initiatives.

Bashirli noted that these projects demonstrate the importance of establishing an ecosystem, based on coordinated cooperation among government agencies, the business sector, educational institutions, and international partners, to foster the development of modern skills.