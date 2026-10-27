Turkmenistan, Qatar Discuss Trade And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Qatar discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Turkmen Embassy in Qatar following the meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Nazar Agahanov and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed.

According to the information, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 9th World Investment Forum, held in Doha under the theme“Investing in the Future.”

“During the meeting, the positive development of Turkmen-Qatari relations across various sectors, and the significance of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was underlined,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Qatar are seeking to expand economic ties beyond traditional trade, with energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, textiles, chemicals and investment among the areas identified for cooperation. At the third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Doha in November 2025, the sides reviewed cooperation in these sectors, as well as banking, water management and industry.

The parties also discussed activating previously signed memorandums of understanding and completing preparations for the establishment of a Qatar-Turkmenistan Business Council to strengthen commercial links and two-way investment.