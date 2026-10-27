Roberts Personal Injury Named a Top Car Accident Lawyer in Modesto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Receives Recognition from California in Spanish for its Work Representing Accident Victims in Modesto, California.

Stockton, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers has been recognized as a top car accident lawyer in Modesto by California in Spanish, an online resource that helps Spanish-speaking residents find legal services and other local businesses throughout California. The recognition places the Modesto personal injury law firm among the legal practices featured on the platform.

Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have expert car accident lawyers in Modesto, CA, and has been in business since 2008. For Roberts Personal Injury, being featured on a resource that connects residents with local legal services is a welcome acknowledgment of the firm's work in personal injury law.

"We appreciate being recognized by California in Spanish and included among the law firms serving the Modesto community," said Ben Roberts, owner of Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers. "When someone is injured in a car accident, they often have a lot of questions about what happens next. Our job is to help them understand their options and make informed decisions about their case."







Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Helping Modesto Residents After Car Accidents

A car accident can turn an ordinary day into a stressful situation. Beyond the immediate concerns about injuries and vehicle damage, people may find themselves dealing with medical appointments, missed work, insurance paperwork, and unexpected expenses.

For someone who has never filed a personal injury claim, figuring out where to begin can be confusing.

Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers represents individuals seeking legal assistance after car accidents and other incidents involving personal injuries. The firm works with clients who need help understanding their legal rights, dealing with insurance-related concerns, and pursuing compensation when another party may be responsible for their injuries.

Personal injury claims can involve several factors, including medical expenses, lost income, property damage, and the lasting effects of an injury. Every accident is different, which is why understanding the circumstances surrounding a collision matters when evaluating a potential claim.

"People don't always realize how much an accident can affect their daily lives until they're dealing with the aftermath," Roberts said. "Medical bills, time away from work, and conversations with insurance companies can add up quickly. We want people to know they can ask questions and get legal guidance before making decisions that could affect their claim."

Recognition From California in Spanish

California in Spanish provides information about businesses and professional services across California, including legal resources for residents searching for attorneys in their communities.

Its Modesto legal services page features attorneys and law firms that people can consider when looking for representation.

Being included on the platform gives Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers another opportunity to connect with people researching legal assistance in the Modesto area.

Finding an attorney is often one of the first steps people consider after suffering injuries in a collision. Online directories and local business resources can help residents compare their options, learn more about available legal services, and identify firms they may want to contact.

For people facing unfamiliar legal situations, having access to that information can make the process of finding help a little less intimidating.

"Choosing an attorney is a personal decision, especially when you're already dealing with the stress of an injury," Roberts said. "We appreciate resources that help people learn about the legal services available in their community. It's important that people feel comfortable asking questions and understanding their choices."

Continuing to Serve the Modesto Community

Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers remains focused on assisting individuals who have been injured in accidents and are considering their legal options.

California personal injury cases can involve questions about liability, insurance coverage, medical documentation, and filing deadlines. These issues may become more complicated when injuries require ongoing treatment or prevent someone from returning to work.

Speaking with an attorney can help injured individuals better understand how California law may apply to their circumstances and what steps may be available to them.

The firm encourages individuals involved in car accidents to seek appropriate medical attention, document relevant information, and avoid making assumptions about their legal rights before learning more about their situation.

"An accident can leave someone feeling like everything is happening at once," Roberts said. "Our goal is to help people work through the legal side of things, answer their questions, and give their case the attention it deserves."

As Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers continues serving Modesto residents, the recognition from California in Spanish offers another way for individuals searching for local legal representation to discover the firm.

To learn more about Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, visit or connect with the firm on Facebook at .

About Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm located in Modesto, California. Led by owner Ben Roberts, the firm provides legal representation to individuals dealing with injuries resulting from car accidents and other personal injury matters. The firm assists clients with understanding their legal options and pursuing claims for compensation when applicable.

Business Name: Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Address: 1301 G St., Modesto, CA 95354

Phone Number: (209) 488-5210

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Name: Ben Roberts

Role: Owner

Company Name: Roberts Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Phone: (209) 488-5210

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Roberts Personal Injury Named a Top Car Accident Lawyer in Modesto