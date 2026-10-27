Dollar General (DG) Investor Alert: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Following FTC And 20-State Pricing Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of

On October 26, 2026, Reuters reported that the FTC and 20 states alleged Dollar General repeatedly charged customers more at checkout than the prices advertised on store shelves and in promotional materials, despite receiving tens of thousands of consumer complaints. According to Reuters, the lawsuit cited consumer complaints, failed state inspections and undercover purchases conducted by the FTC.

Reuters quoted the FTC and states as stating:“Dollar General has, for years, repeatedly mislabeled prices, overcharged consumers and failed to correct the issue despite extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.” Reuters further reported that, according to the complaint, Dollar General had paid $6 million in settlements with six states since 2019 concerning inaccurate pricing.

On this news, Dollar General's stock price closed down $4.27 per share on October 26, 2026.

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