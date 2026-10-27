Kidde, National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, And Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Collaborate On Donation Of Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Alarms For Saskatchewan Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This collaboration is part of Kidde's Cause For AlarmTM campaign, the brand's global education program that aims to help make every home a safer home.

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidde, North America's #1 home fire safety brand[1], announced the donation of nearly CAD$140,000 worth of combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms with voice alerts to the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC) and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) at the Indigenous Public Safety Conference, taking place at TCU Place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from October 24–27, 2026.

Through this initiative, NIFSC will distribute 700 smoke alarms to the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), supporting more than 600 homes across 11 Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan.

A similar number of smoke alarms have also been donated to the SPSA, which will distribute the alarms to local communities through its Public Education Program. The program promotes fire safety awareness and education, with a particular focus on youth, helping extend the impact of this life-saving donation across the province.

Hosted by NIFSC, the Indigenous Public Safety Conference brings together Indigenous leaders, firefighters, emergency coordinators and industry partners to share knowledge and practical strategies that strengthen community resilience. Sessions span fire operations, fire prevention, climate change and wildfire, emergency management, occupational health and safety, and technology. Saskatchewan Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger, Arnold Lazare, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, and Nicholas Caldareri, Bilingual Marketing and Communications Specialist at Kidde, attended the conference to mark the official handover of the alarm donation.

Fire safety knowledge and working smoke alarms are critical for all people, yet access to these resources is not shared equally. According to Statistics Canada, fire-related deaths have been found to be significantly higher among Indigenous people compared with non-Indigenous people, with a lack of access to working smoke alarms cited as a key contributing factor2.

This donation is part of Kidde's ongoing Cause For AlarmTM campaign, the company's global home safety education initiative focused on providing fire and carbon monoxide safety education and improving access to alarms that can help save lives, especially in vulnerable and at-risk communities. With these two recent contributions, Kidde has now provided more than $1.6 million in alarms and fire safety resources to Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities across the country since 2024.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Kidde is a meaningful step in our work to close the fire safety gaps that Indigenous communities across Canada continue to face,” said Arnold Lazare, Interim Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Fire Safety Council.“Access to working alarms is only the starting point. By placing these alarms directly into the hands of local fire leaders and community members across Saskatchewan, we can pair every installation with culturally relevant, community-based education. That combination is what helps families feel prepared, strengthens local capacity and creates safety benefits that last long after the conference is over. We are grateful to Kidde for its continued efforts and commitment to the communities we serve.”

“Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are among the most effective tools for protecting lives and reducing the risk of tragedy in our homes. We are grateful to Kidde for this generous donation and for its commitment to improving fire safety in Saskatchewan communities. Through our Public Education Program, these alarms will help us reach more families with the tools and knowledge they need to stay safe,” said Saskatchewan Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger.

“Our continued partnership with fire departments throughout the nation and the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council reflects a long-term commitment to making home safety more accessible for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities,” said Nicholas Caldareri, Bilingual Marketing and Communications Specialist at Kidde.“This donation of combination (smoke and carbon monoxide) alarms is about more than the alarms themselves. For two years, we have worked alongside NIFSC, local fire leaders, and fire departments to pair working alarms with community-based education, helping to strengthen community resilience and support safer homes for years to come.”

Readers can visit CauseForAlarm.org/Canada to learn more about Kidde's life safety education initiative.

- END –

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been helping to keep the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Kidde Global Solutions, a global leader in fire and life safety solutions. For more information, visit kiddecanada.co or follow @KiddeCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about:

Cause For Alarm, visit CauseForAlarm.org/Canad

Media Contact:

Stephanie Berzinski

...

About Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), established in November 2017 as a Crown corporation under the Treasury Board, aims to streamline public safety services throughout the province. Functioning as Saskatchewan's provincial public safety organization, the Agency collaborates with municipalities and First Nations to bolster the resilience and capacity of local communities in responding to emergencies. Its goal is to enhance the safety of Saskatchewan residents and elevate public safety standards across the entire province. Our vision revolves around the enhancement, support, and integration of public safety in Saskatchewan. In pursuit of our mission, we are committed to safeguarding and protecting the people, property, and resources of Saskatchewan. This is achieved through strategic partnerships, coordinated planning, education, prevention, mitigation, response, and recovery efforts. The dedicated staff at SPSA adhere to core values that include accountability, collaboration, excellence, innovation, and service.

Media contact:

...

About National Indigenous Fire Safety Council

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC) is an Indigenous organization focused on eliminating the loss of life and property caused by fire and other mitigatable threats in First Nations and Indigenous communities across Canada.

Media Contact:

Tyler Gary

...

Attachment

Kidde Canada Donates CAD$140,000 in Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarms to the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

CONTACT: Gabriel Leon-Reyes Birchall & Associates PR: Account Manager 6473614262... Umer Bin Dawood Birchall & Associates PR: Senior Account Manager 647-282-5026...