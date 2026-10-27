Fort Collins Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Daetwyler Provides Free Dental Care In Cripple Creek

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo. and CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) recognizes its surgeon partner Michael Daetwyler, DDS – as he completes medical mission work in Cripple Creek, Colorado. Dr. Daetwyler - an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Fort Collins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery LLC - recently participated in Colorado Mission of Mercy's (COMOM) 19annual free clinic in Cripple Creek, offering free dental care for adults and children.

“Primarily, we spent the day taking out severely decayed teeth,” said Dr. Daetwyler.“Most of our patients were more local to the rural mountain area near Cripple Creek, but there were also many that had driven for hours to attend the free clinic. Some had even camped in their cars to allow them to get in line first thing in the morning.”

According to COMOM, more than 140 dentist volunteers participated in the event, providing free dental care to more than 1,000 patients in need. The oral surgery department was set up in a large tent structure outside of the high school in Cripple Creek, which hosted the other dental departments.

“Many of my patients had multiple stops in the different departments, with some having fillings, crowns, and even flippers fabricated and delivered on the same day as their extractions,” said Dr. Daetwyler.“I'm honored to have participated in this clinic.”

Passionate about oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) mission work, Dr. Daetwyler is particularly active in giving back in Colorado communities. He is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

In addition, Dr. Daetwyler is a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He is fluent in English and Spanish and is a member of the Colorado Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, the Colorado Dental Association and the Larimer County Dental Association, where he currently serves as president.

Dr. Daetwyler earned his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his DDS from Indiana University School of Dentistry, where he graduated as valedictorian and was inducted into the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon honor society. Dr. Daetwyler completed his OMS residency at UCSF Fresno.

Located on Caribou Drive in Fort Collins, Fort Collins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery strives to help patients live healthier lives through high-quality OMS services. The practice has two oral and maxillofacial surgeons, who offer a full scope of OMS procedures from dental implants and wisdom teeth removal to corrective jaw surgery and more. In addition, they can diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures. For more information, visit .

Fort Collins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a partner practice of USOSM, which sets the standard for OMS management. A management services organization spanning 32 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

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202-253-0426