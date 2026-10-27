Benefit Alliance Group Expands With Restaurant & Hospitality Health Plans ACA Program

Real coverage for the whole crew, front of house to back of house.

Tipped Wages Make ACA Compliance Harder for Restaurants Than Almost Any Other Industry. Benefit Alliance Group's Restaurant Health Plans Close the Gap for 2027.

- Steven CrossNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Benefit Alliance Group today expanded its Restaurant Health Plans program for restaurant groups, franchisees and hospitality operators facing the Affordable Care Act's 2027 rules. The announcement builds on the company's September release on helping high-turnover industries get health coverage traditional insurers won't quote. Restaurants face that problem plus a second one: tipped wages break the math the IRS uses to decide whether coverage is affordable.The 2027 numbersEmployers that averaged 50 or more full-time and full-time-equivalent employees in the prior year must offer affordable, minimum-value coverage or risk IRS penalties. Every location counts, and related companies under common ownership are generally counted together, so four or five restaurants can cross the threshold without the owner realizing it.For 2027, the penalties rise sharply:. $3,780 per full-time employee, minus the first 30, when coverage isn't offered to at least 95% of full-time staff and at least one full-time employee receives a premium tax credit through the marketplace. That's up from $3,340 in 2026.. $5,670 for each full-time employee who receives a premium tax credit when the coverage offered isn't affordable or doesn't provide minimum value, up from $5,010.For a restaurant group with 60 full-time employees and no qualifying offer, a full year comes to (60 − 30) × $3,780 = $113,400. The IRS typically sends its proposed penalty notice, Letter 226-J, about two years after the tax year, so more than one year can be under review at once.Why restaurants face a tougher affordability test than skilled tradesFor 2027 plan years, coverage is affordable when the employee's cost for employee-only coverage is no more than 10.22% of income, up from 9.96%. Because employers don't know household income, the IRS lets them use one of three safe harbors instead, and which one an employer can use makes all the difference.A skilled-trades contractor whose technicians earn $25 to $30 an hour can use the "rate of pay" safe harbor and charge each technician up to $332.15 to $398.58 a month on 2027 plans.A restaurant usually can't. A server's rate of pay doesn't include tips, so at the $2.13 federal tipped cash wage the same test allows only $28.29 a month. The W-2 safe harbor counts reported tips, but tips swing week to week and the final number isn't known until after the year ends. That leaves most restaurants with the federal poverty line safe harbor, which caps the employee's cost at $135.92 a month on calendar-year 2027 plans, up from $129.90.The result: a restaurant can charge staff less than half of what a skilled-trades employer can for the same coverage, and the owner funds the rest, on thinner margins and with faster turnover."In September, we talked about employers traditional insurers won't quote," said Steven Cross, President of The Benefit Alliance Group. "Restaurants have that problem and one more. A contractor whose crew earns $28 an hour has room to share the cost of coverage. A restaurant whose servers earn $2.13 before tips is capped at about $136 a month. That gap is why so many owners end up overpaying or out of compliance without knowing it. We build plans to fit that math."How Restaurant & Hospitality Health Plans work. A low-cost Minimum Value Plan priced so the employee's share stays under the limit, which makes it affordable for every employee, tipped or not.. An optional preventive-care (MEC) plan employees can choose for themselves.. Costs tied to enrollment. Employers pay only for employees who enroll, which fits the high turnover and low enrollment common in restaurants. The program works with as few as five enrolled.. Other options side by side, including the captive medical plan introduced in September, which works at 25% participation; ICHRA, which lets employers of any size reimburse individual coverage tax-free; and level-funded plans for managers and chefs.. Voluntary benefits at no cost to the employer. The ACA doesn't require them, but employees value them: dental, vision, accident, cancer, critical illness, hospital indemnity, short-term disability, and life insurance. Employees choose what they want and pay through payroll, giving owners a fuller benefits package that helps recruiting and retention without adding to their costs.. ACA guidance, including full-time counts across locations, choosing a safe harbor, and year-end reporting.Not at 50 yet? The programs still pay offRestaurants and Hospitality organizations under 50 full-time-equivalent employees have no federal requirement to offer coverage. But they compete for the same cooks, servers and managers as the big groups, and every departure means more hiring and training. Benefits rank among the top reasons employees stay, as the September release noted. A low-cost plan can help a 20- or 30-person restaurant recruit, retain good people and cut turnover, and it keeps the business ahead of the rules as it grows."Owners under 50 tell us they can't afford benefits," Cross said. "Often they can't afford the turnover either. A plan built for a restaurant workforce costs far less than most owners expect."Free benefit review or 2027 ACA guideRestaurants and Hospitality organizations of any size can request a free benefit review, which counts full-time employees across locations, checks which safe harbor fits and compares every option side by side from one census. Owners not ready for a review can download the free 2027 ACA guide for restaurants. Request a review or get the guide at , , or .This release is general information, not legal or tax advice.About The Benefit Alliance GroupThe Benefit Alliance Group combines compliance-ready coverage, captive medical, level-funded plans and ICHRA into one benefits strategy built around the workforce employers actually have. Based in Nashville, it works with employers in logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, restaurants, construction and other high-turnover industries. Restaurant Health Plans is its program for restaurant groups, franchisees and hospitality operators.

Steven Cross

Benefit Alliance Group

+1 615-988-6393

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Benefit Alliance Group Expands with Restaurant & Hospitality Health Plans ACA Program News Provided By Benefit Alliance Group October 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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