Alercell Appoints Jim Stipcich Vice President Of Business Development And Strategic Partnerships

Alercell

Montana executive to lead partnerships supporting the planned Alercell pilot program

- Dr. Frederic Scheer, PhDBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alercell, Inc., a company developing epigenetic approaches to the earlier detection of blood cancers, today announced the appointment of James“Jim” A. Stipcich as Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. Mr. Stipcich has advised Alercell since July 2026.In this role, Mr. Stipcich will lead partnership development across Montana and the surrounding region, including efforts to establish clinical site agreements for Alercell's planned Montana pilot program and collaborations with laboratories and research partners.Mr. Stipcich brings 35 years of executive experience. He previously led the Montana Higher Education Student Assistance Corporation (MHESAC) and the Student Assistance Foundation of Montana. In a 2017 presentation to the Montana Board of Regents, MHESAC reported that it had provided capital for student loans to more than 200,000 Montanans. Mr. Stipcich also leads JASMT Business Consulting, LLC, a Helena-based firm advising Montana businesses.“Jim brings decades of leadership and longstanding relationships across Montana,” said Frederic Scheer, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Alercell.“As we prepare for our pilot program, his experience will help us build the clinical and research partnerships needed to evaluate our technology. We are pleased to welcome him to this role.”“I look forward to building on the work I have begun with Alercell,” said Mr. Stipcich.“My focus will be on connecting the company with Montana organizations that can contribute to its research and help move the planned pilot forward.”About AlercellFounded in June 2020 and headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, Alercell, Inc. is developing the LENA platform, which combines DNA methylation analysis with artificial intelligence to investigate earlier detection and risk assessment of blood cancers. Presymptomatic detection remains a research goal. The early-detection work described here is research use only. Learn more at .Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements about Alercell's planned pilot program, partnerships and product development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Alercell undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Frederic Scheer

Alercell, Inc.

+ +1 406-920-8787

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alercell Appoints Jim Stipcich Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships News Provided By Alercell, Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.