Jet Fuel Market To Reach $289.5 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

et Fuel Market Report

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Jet Fuel Market Report Size

The Business Research Company's Jet Fuel Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The jet fuel market is undergoing significant transformation as collaborations around sustainable aviation fuel gain momentum. A notable example is the June 2026 partnership between Technip Energies, Safran, Airbus, and Tereos to develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility at the Port of Dunkirk, aiming to produce approximately 160,000 metric tons annually. In this competitive landscape, traditional oil and gas giants and specialized aviation fuel providers are vying over refining capabilities, sustainable fuel innovation, efficient supply chains, and strong airline and airport partnerships. Central to their strategies are fuel efficiency, emission reductions, dependable distribution, operational performance, and compliance with aviation standards.

Competitive Structure in the Jet Fuel Industry

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The jet fuel sector features a moderately fragmented market, with the top 10 companies making up 26% of total revenues by 2025. Moderate barriers exist due to the complexity of refining processes, strict aviation fuel quality regulations, global distribution demands, and the necessity of reliable supply chains. Leading players maintain their market shares through diverse aviation fuel portfolios, robust collaborations with airlines, expansive refinery networks, and ongoing advancements in sustainable fuel technologies, logistics, and fuel performance. As air travel grows and demand for cleaner fuels rises, investments in production, partnerships, and regional supply expansions are expected to further solidify their positions.

Market Leaders and Their Share in 2025

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In 2025, Exxon Mobil Corporation leads the market with a 7% share, followed by Shell plc at 5%, BP plc at 4%, and Chevron Corporation and TotalEnergies SE each holding 3%. Other notable companies include China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd. (2%), Neste Oyj, Valero Energy Corporation, Gazprom Neft PJSC (each at 1%), and Marathon Petroleum Corporation at 0.3%. This distribution highlights the competitive yet diverse nature of the jet fuel market players.

Key Competitive Strategies within the Jet Fuel Market

Major companies are focusing on several strategic approaches to stay competitive. These include advancing sustainable aviation fuel innovations to reduce carbon footprints, deploying cutting-edge refining technologies to boost production efficiency, incorporating bio-based feedstocks for renewable fuel development, establishing strategic global partnerships to expand fuel supply networks, and adopting digital fuel management systems to enhance distribution and operational efficiency.

Exxon Mobil's Leading Role in Aviation Fuels

According to data from The Business Research Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation tops global jet fuel sales in 2025 with a 7% market share. Its aviation fuels division offers a broad range of products, including traditional jet fuels, sustainable aviation fuel, and comprehensive fuel management services. The company's global supply capabilities support airline operations by enhancing energy reliability, reducing emissions, and improving performance in both commercial and defense aviation sectors.

Key Players in the Global Jet Fuel Ecosystem

The jet fuel market encompasses a wide array of companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd., Neste Oyj, Valero Energy Corporation, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, CNOOC Limited, World Energy LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Sinopec Corp., Allied Aviation Services Inc., Qatar Jet Fuel Company, World Fuel Services Corporation, Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., and Hess Corporation.

Projected Market Size of the Jet Fuel Industry by 2030

The jet fuel market is forecasted to exceed $290 billion by 2030, forming nearly 3% of the overall Oil and Gas industry, which is expected to reach $10,725 billion by that year. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reflecting robust demand expansion within the aviation sector.

Dominance of Conventional Turbine Fuel in Jet Fuel Supply

Within the jet fuel market segments, conventional fuel-air turbine fuel is predicted to remain dominant in 2030, representing 90% of the market or $260 billion in value. This segment benefits from the extensive use by commercial fleets, established petroleum-based infrastructure, demand for long-haul and international flights, well-developed global refueling networks, and ongoing improvements in fuel quality and performance to meet modern engine standards.

Detailed Market Segmentation by Fuel Grade, Aircraft Type, and Applications

The jet fuel market is further categorized by fuel grade into Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, and TS-1. It also segments by aircraft types, including fixed wing, rotary wing, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Application-wise, it encompasses commercial aviation, defense, general aviation, and private aviation sectors, reflecting the broad utilization of jet fuel across various aviation operations.

North America's Role as the Largest Regional Jet Fuel Market

In 2030, North America is poised to be the largest regional jet fuel market, valued at $97 billion, up from $75 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The region's strong aviation industry, increasing passenger volumes, investments in sustainable aviation fuel production, expanding airline fleets, and well-developed airport infrastructure for fuel supply all contribute to this growth.

Why the United States Leads the Country-Level Jet Fuel Market

The United States is expected to be the largest national market for jet fuel by 2030, reaching $80 billion from $62 billion in 2025, also at a 5% CAGR. This growth is supported by high utilization rates of commercial aircraft, significant military aviation operations, a rising demand for renewable aviation fuels, improvements in refinery capacity for aviation fuel, and ongoing efforts by airlines and producers to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Main Factors Driving Jet Fuel Market Expansion

Three key elements are boosting jet fuel market growth through 2030. First, rising global air travel and cargo movement encourage airlines to increase flights, routes, and fleet usage, supported by trade, e-commerce, and emerging markets developing new airports and tourism infrastructure. This factor contributes roughly 2.0% to annual growth. Second, the proliferation of low-cost carriers expands access with affordable fares, regional connectivity, and increased flight frequency, adding about 1.5% annual growth. Third, growing air travel demand fueled by population growth, rising disposable incomes, and better connectivity leads to more aircraft acquisitions and route expansions, contributing approximately 1.0% to yearly growth.

The Impact of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Partnerships on the Market

Collaborations aimed at expanding sustainable aviation fuel capacity are reshaping the jet fuel market by enhancing alternative fuel availability and supporting aviation's transition to lower-carbon energy. A prime example is the June 2026 alliance between Technip Energies, Safran, Airbus, and Tereos to establish a large-scale SAF project at the Port of Dunkirk in France, targeting annual production of around 160,000 metric tons. Utilizing ethanol-to-jet conversion technology, renewable feedstocks, and integrated industrial partnerships, this project advances sustainable fuel supply and aviation decarbonization efforts.

Growth Opportunities Across Jet Fuel Segments through 2030

The combined segments of conventional fuel-air turbine fuel, avgas, sustainable biofuels, power-to-liquid, and gas-to-liquid present significant growth prospects, expected to add over $77.5 billion in market value between 2025 and 2030. Conventional turbine fuel leads with a $72 billion increase, followed by avgas and sustainable biofuels each growing by $2 billion, power-to-liquid by $1 billion, and gas-to-liquid by $0.5 billion. This growth is driven by expanded aircraft operations, adoption of sustainable fuels, demand for dependable aviation energy, larger commercial and cargo fleets, and technological advances in alternative fuels, highlighting the aviation sector's focus on fuel reliability, environmental impact, and next-generation solutions.

Who Supplies, Distributes, and Consumes Jet Fuel Globally

Key raw material suppliers in the jet fuel market include major oil producers such as Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Petrobras, ConocoPhillips, Eni S.p.A., Equinor ASA, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Repsol S.A., Ecopetrol S.A., Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Devon Energy Corporation, Diamondback Energy Inc., Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Aker BP ASA, Harbour Energy plc, and Santos Limited, among others.

On the distribution side, prominent wholesalers include World Fuel Services Corporation, Allied Aviation Services Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Titan Aviation Fuels, EPIC Fuels, Air BP Aviation Services, AEG Fuels, Viva Energy Aviation, Skytanking Holding GmbH, Swissport Fueling Services, Menzies Aviation, ASIG, Universal Aviation, Air Total International, Shell Aviation, Chevron Aviation, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Gazpromneft-Aero, and IndianOil Aviation.

The market's end users are major airlines and aviation companies such as Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Turkish Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co., Ryanair Holdings plc, International Airlines Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Korean Air, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Air India Limited, and Qantas Airways Limited.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Jet Fuel Market To Reach $289.5 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, World & Regional



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