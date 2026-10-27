Private Equity Wants Visibility, Coaches Need Insight, Companies Obsess Over Execution: 123Exec Launches

A live view of how every leader is executing, from priorities to leadership development, in the 123Exec Team Overview.

Built by a CEO coach, the platform carries the strategic plan to every leader and shows PE firms and coaches how the leadership team is executing.

- Dale Robinette, Founder, 123ExecSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Private equity firms usually learn how a portfolio company is executing when the next board deck arrives. Coaches learn it from what the CEO chooses to share. Even CEOs see only what their leaders report up. 123Exec, a leadership and execution platform built by CEO coach Dale Robinette, launched today to change that. CEOs, investors and coaches get a live view of how the leadership team is executing, while the company brings its strategic plan to every leader, every week.The plan on the shelfCompanies hire consultants and coaches to build a strategic plan. Whether in a binder or software, the work never reaches the people who must execute it.Many companies have no clear goals. Teams leave an off-site aligned, while the managers below them never hear what changed. Leaders run 1:1s on instinct. Most companies feel they lack the time, money or capability to develop leaders. Most leaders are not financial leaders, so the numbers that matter rarely shape their week.What 123Exec does.Develops leaders. Assessments show each leader's gaps, and most of the development resources to close them are free..Focuses every 1:1. The platform shows each manager where a direct report is stuck and where to focus..Carries goals to every leader. 123Exec helps a company set its annual and quarterly priorities if it has none, flows them down to every leader who leads others, and keeps the team aligned and executing against them..Reads the whole business with AI. It sees the plan, how the leadership team thinks about growing the company, and the financials. It points out areas to exploit and improve, tells each leader what will move financial performance, and flags issues before they arrive.Built for the people who advise leadersCEOs, coaches, board members and investors share one frustration: they only know what they are told. CEOs see how their whole leadership team is executing, and with the company's permission, its coaches, board and investors get a read only view of the same, with AI that surfaces areas of concern before the next conversation..Executive coaches keep a pulse on every client and walk into each session knowing where the business stands..Peer group leaders run their group meetings in the platform and see the companies of members who share access..Private equity firms see inside the portfolio companies that grant access, instead of waiting for the next board deck.“As a coach, I only knew what the CEO chose to tell me,” said Robinette.“Now I see what is actually happening, and so can the investors and advisors who are counting on these companies to perform.”Two ways to start123Exec Operator runs the leadership team's operating rhythm: priorities, goals, KPIs, 1:1s and a weekly meeting that builds itself from the same data. Pricing starts at $199 a month for up to five leaders, with a 30-day free trial.The 123Exec Suite adds strategy and a certified coach. Its Strategy Playbook of more than 40 tools turns the work a coach and team put into the company into concise output they can use internally or share externally.Availability123Exec is available now at 123exec. Coaches, peer group leaders and private equity firms can apply to offer it to the companies they work with.About 123Exec123Exec is a leadership and execution platform for growing companies and their coaches, peer group leaders and private equity firms who advise them. It is built and operated by EPIQ Development, a California corporation based in San Diego.About Dale RobinetteDale Robinette is a Certified Scaling Up Coach, Vistage Master Chair and Chairman of the Board of Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX). He brings more than 27 years in business development and executive leadership, including roles at Tyco Electronics and Peregrine Semiconductor. He authored Rich Layers: 6 Strategies to 10X Your Business and Modern Leadership Agreement: How Leaders Adapt or Get Left Behind.

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123Exec

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Private Equity Wants Visibility, Coaches Need Insight, Companies Obsess Over Execution: 123Exec Launches News Provided By Dale Robinette October 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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