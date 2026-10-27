Complete Care White Paper Examines Role Of Auto-Injury Records In Value-Based Care

White paper examines electronic record sharing may support care coordination, quality reporting and primary care follow up.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Care Centers, LLC has released a new white paper examining how sharing records from auto injury treatment with patients' primary care providers may support care coordination and quality reporting under value-based care models.The report, Why Auto-Injury Records Matter in Value-Based Care, explores an information gap that can arise when accident-related treatment occurs outside of a patient's usual healthcare network.Auto-injury care is often paid through personal injury protection (PIP) coverage rather than a patient's health plan. As a result, primary care providers may have limited visibility into clinical findings, services provided, and recommended follow-up care.The white paper examines how electronically sharing those records can help primary care practices identify care already completed and determine whether patients need additional follow-up. Relevant information may include blood pressure readings, screening results, weight, medication updates, diagnoses, imaging, treatment and recommended next steps.Qualifying documentation may also support applicable Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures, including selected measures that contribute to Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Applicability varies by measure, patient eligibility, documentation, and reporting requirements.The report also examines potential operational and financial benefits of electronic record sharing, including fewer manual record requests, better visibility into prior testing and treatment, and opportunities to avoid duplicative services and support shared-savings performance.Complete Care's approach, outlined in the report, combines coordinated outpatient injury care with electronic documentation and communication with the patient's established PCP. Sharing information from the injury episode helps the receiving practice distinguish completed care from follow-up still needed while supporting ongoing patient management.The report highlights a practical consideration for healthcare leaders: How can information gathered during accident-related treatment remain visible and useful to the providers responsible for a patient's long-term care?To learn more, visit .About Complete CareComplete Care is a multidisciplinary healthcare organization providing integrated injury care services throughout Florida. Through a coordinated network of personal injury attorneys, medical providers, rehabilitation specialists and diagnostic services, Complete Care helps patients recover from injuries while supporting continuity of care and improved clinical outcomes.

Hue Lien Duxbury

Complete Care Centers, LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Complete Care White Paper Examines Role of Auto-Injury Records in Value-Based Care News Provided By Complete Care Centers, LLC October 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.