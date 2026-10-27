TALQ Members Embrace The New DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles And Speed Up Certifications

From left to right: Paul Drosihn, General Manager DALI Alliance, Simon Dunkley, Secretary General TALQ Consortium, and Heinich Thye, Secretary General Zhaga Consortium

A further five solutions out of the now 88 TALQ-certified products include the new Profiles

- Simon Dunkely, Secretary General, TALQ ConsortiumPISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The TALQ Consortium, which developed with the Smart City Protocol a global interface standard for smart city applications, announces several new certifications. Not only has the number of certified products reached a new total of 88 solutions, four of the newly certified TALQ Gateways include one or both of the new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles to ease interoperability and seamless data exchange along the whole value chain. When investing in new street lighting infrastructure, cities can now choose among interoperable solutions from a large variety of vendors. Currently, three Central Management Software (CMS) solutions and four TALQ Gateways include – besides other Profiles –at least one of the two new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles.Since 2012, the TALQ Consortium has been supporting cities in their public lighting tendering processes and individual supplier selection. Not only does the certification of solutions against the TALQ Smart City Protocol standard help cities to pick interoperable systems, but the pre-defined typical profiles, functional city test cases and the publication of detailed capability lists of TALQ-certified products also eases the definition of suitable requirements in new tenders.In collaboration with the DALI Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium the existing TALQ profiles for Cabinet Control, Environmental Monitoring, Lighting, Lighting Asset Management, Smart Parking, Smart Traffic, and Waste Management were extended with a new 'DALI D4i Luminaire TALQ Zhaga Profile' and a 'DALI D4i Sensors TALQ Zhaga Profile' at the beginning of this year. The first certifications including theses profiles were awarded in May 2026, but only now the results of the intense implementation work carried out by several TALQ member companies over the past months have become really evident.Four companies certify TALQ Gateways against the new ProfilesThe companies Lusety, Schréder, Paradox Engineering and Flashnet are the first to achieve certification for their TALQ Gateways including one or both of the new Profiles. The 'DALI D4i Luminaire TALQ Zhaga Profile' and the 'DALI D4i Sensors TALQ Zhaga Profile' provide a standardised link between Zhaga-D4i devices and enable their management through the TALQ interface. The certified integrations assure a unified data stream from luminaires and sensors up to the control level in the CMS.“From a certification perspective, this achievement is particularly important, because it demonstrates the relevance of the new Profiles in Outdoor Lighting Networks (OLN). The certification process itself verifies that the overall functionality and the data to be included in the messages are implemented correctly and can be consistently exchanged with any TALQ-certified CMS,” explains Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.Together with the earlier and just recently TALQ-certified CMS solutions supporting the corresponding DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles, the Gateway certifications have ensured that both sides of the TALQ interface are now implementing the new functionalities.“This is an important step towards a growing ecosystem in which Zhaga-D4i devices and their capabilities can be managed interoperably through TALQ-certified solutions from various vendors,” adds Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance.“From a standards body perspective it is particularly encouraging to see only recently introduced profiles moving from specification to implementation and certification within the street lighting environment so quickly,” concludes Heinrich Thye, Secretary General of the Zhaga Consortium.All 88 officially TALQ-certified products are listed on the Consortium's website, including a detailed capability list for each system. These lists summarises, per product, which TALQ Profiles are supported and which functional tests have been passed, using easy-to-understand, application-oriented descriptions.

Eva Jubitz

TALQ Consortium

+1 732-465-5817

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TALQ Members Embrace the new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles and Speed up Certifications News Provided By TALQ Consortium October 27, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.