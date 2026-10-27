Paragon Pools Named A Pebbletec Elite Builder, One Of Four In St. George, Utah

A Paragon Pools build at the Estates at Old Farm, St. George, Utah, with a PebbleTec interior finish. Photo: Paragon Pools.

St. George pool builder Paragon Pools holds PebbleTec's top builder tier, Elite Builder, and is one of four in the St. George area as of October 2026.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paragon Pools of St. George, Utah is a PebbleTec Elite Builder, the highest of the three tiers in the builder program run by Pebble Technology International. As of October 2026, Paragon is one of four Elite Builders serving the St. George area, according to PebbleTec's public builder directory.PebbleTec introduced the original pebble pool finish in 1987, and its products line pools around the world. The company recognizes builders at three levels: Authorized Installers, who apply the finish; Certified Builders; and Elite Builders. PebbleTec describes Elite Builders as its most highly recommended builders and the ones who always use PebbleTec on aggregate pool finishes. PebbleTec recommends them for new construction and complex remodels.The interior finish is the part of a pool owners see and touch every day, and in Southern Utah it gets a lot of punishment: intense year-round sun, hard water, and long swim seasons. Every pool Paragon has built has a PebbleTec interior finish, applied by a PebbleTec Authorized Installer."Somebody building a pool in St. George is going to live with that finish for the next twenty years, so it's the last place we'd cut a corner," said Del Tanner, founder of Paragon Pools. "We chose PebbleTec because it's the finish we'd put in our own backyard, and being in their top tier means our clients get that standard on every pool we build."Homeowners can confirm PebbleTec builder status in the PebbleTec builder directory at .The original release is published by Paragon Pools at /news/pebbletec-elite-builder/.About Paragon PoolsParagon Pools designs and builds custom pools and complete backyard environments, including spas, outdoor kitchens, shade structures and sport courts, for homeowners in St. George, Utah and Washington County's custom-lot communities. As a Utah B100-licensed and insured general contractor, Paragon builds the entire outdoor project under one license. Every project begins on site and is fully designed in 3D before ground is broken. We build the backyard everyone ends up at. Paragon Pools is headquartered at 1575 S River Rd, St. George, UT 84790, and is not affiliated with similarly named companies in other states.PebbleTec is a trademark of Pebble Technology International. Paragon Pools is an independent builder and is not owned by or affiliated with Pebble Technology International except as a participant in its builder program.

Del Tanner

Paragon Pools

+1 435-236-2350

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Paragon Pools Named a PebbleTec Elite Builder, One of Four in St. George, Utah News Provided By Paragon Pools October 27, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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