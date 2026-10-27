Alliance Orthopedics welcomes foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Eyad Xoubi to its Toms River location, bringing specialized care to the local community.

- Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity ServicesTOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Eyad Xoubi, DPM, AACFAS, to its Toms River location, expanding access to specialized foot and ankle care for patients throughout Ocean County and the surrounding communities.Dr. Xoubi brings extensive surgical training in foot and ankle reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma, and minimally invasive procedures. His arrival strengthens the comprehensive orthopedic services available at Alliance Orthopedics, providing patients with additional expertise to address foot and ankle conditions that can affect mobility, comfort, and quality of life.Dr. Xoubi earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.He completed his surgical residency at Advocate Christ Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center, where he served as Chief Resident. His residency provided extensive experience in foot and ankle trauma, reconstruction, sports medicine, and complex surgical conditions.Dr. Xoubi further advanced his expertise through an international mini fellowship with the German Society for Foot and Ankle Surgery, gaining additional experience in advanced reconstruction and complex surgical cases.Born and raised in Chicago, Dr. Xoubi developed a passion for sports and physical activity at an early age. Throughout school, he participated in volleyball, basketball, cross country, and track. His background in athletics complements his professional focus on helping patients maintain mobility and return to their favorite activities.“What stands out about Dr. Xoubi is the depth of his training and his drive to keep learning and improving," said Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity Services at Alliance Orthopedics. "He has sought opportunities to develop his skills both locally and internationally, and that kind of initiative says a lot about the physician he wants to be. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he makes on our team and, more importantly, in the lives of our patients.”With Dr. Xoubi joining the Toms River team, Alliance Orthopedics continues its commitment to providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care that addresses the individual needs of each patient.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics provides multidisciplinary orthopedic care throughout New Jersey, bringing medical specialists and conservative care providers together to create individualized treatment plans for patients. Its services include orthopedic care, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and additional musculoskeletal specialties, all focused on helping patients get Better Every Day.For more information or to request an appointment, visit AllianceOrtho.

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Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Foot and Ankle Surgeon Dr. Eyad Xoubi News Provided By Alliance Health System October 27, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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