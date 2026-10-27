Rosec Jewels Launches IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Collection For Holiday 2026

IGI certified rings

Rosec Jewels showcases classic and IGI certified pink, green, and blue lab-grown diamond rings, with up to 13% off and a complimentary pair of moissanite stud.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosec Jewels, an online fine jewelry brand specializing in engagement rings, wedding rings, and gemstone jewelry, announces its recently launched IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry collection ahead of the 2026 U.S. holiday shopping season. The collection features traditional white diamonds alongside distinctive pink, green, and blue lab-grown diamond designs.Through its dedicated IGI certified lab diamond jewelry collection, Rosec Jewels brings together engagement rings, bridal sets, earrings, and necklaces in a range of diamond shapes and contemporary settings. The collection is designed for customers exploring meaningful gifts, romantic proposals, anniversaries, and personal celebrations.The launch also coincides with the brand's seasonal promotion featuring up to 13% off and complimentary pair of certified moissanite half Carat stud earrings, allowing eligible customers to explore fine jewelry options during the holiday shopping season.IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamonds for Informed Jewelry BuyingDiamond certification plays an important role in helping customers understand the characteristics of diamonds they purchase online.Rosec Jewels' IGI-certified collection includes lab-grown diamond designs accompanied by grading information, providing details about relevant diamond characteristics.The collection features shapes including round, oval, cushion, emerald, radiant, heart, pear, and marquise cuts, with settings ranging from classic solitaires to contemporary bridal designs.Pink, Green and Blue Lab-Grown Diamonds Expand Jewelry ChoicesAlongside traditional white diamonds, Rosec Jewels is highlighting colored lab-grown diamond rings that offer customers additional ways to express their individuality.Pink Lab-Grown Diamond Rings for Romantic EleganceFor customers seeking a softer and more romantic jewelry style, a pink lab grown diamond ring offers a distinctive alternative to traditional colorless diamonds.Rosec Jewels' pink diamond collection includes heart-shaped, oval, radiant, and other designs suited to engagements, anniversaries, and meaningful holiday gifts.Green Lab-Grown Diamond Rings for Distinctive StyleA green lab diamond ring brings rich color and individuality to fine jewelry, appealing to customers who appreciate unconventional engagement rings and statement designs.The collection features green lab-grown diamonds in a variety of settings, including solitaire, three-stone, and contemporary bridal styles.Blue Lab-Grown Diamond Rings for Modern SophisticationFor shoppers seeking vibrant color and contemporary styling, a blue diamond ring featuring a lab-grown diamond provides another distinctive engagement jewelry option.Rosec Jewels highlights blue diamond rings in oval and marquise shapes, including solitaire, bridal set, and statement designs.Together, these colored diamond collections expand the brand's jewelry selection for customers seeking pieces that reflect personal taste and meaningful occasions.Rosec Jewels Highlights Holiday Savings and Complimentary JewelryAhead of the 2026 holiday season, Rosec Jewels is promoting savings of up to 13% alongside complimentary pair of certified moissanite half Carat stud earrings offers.The seasonal promotion provides eligible customers with an opportunity to explore IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, engagement rings, wedding jewelry, and colored diamond designs.Jewelry for Meaningful Holiday CelebrationsRosec Jewels' holiday collection highlights a variety of jewelry styles for engagements, Christmas gifting, anniversary celebrations, and personal milestones.From traditional white diamond solitaires to distinctive colored lab-grown diamond rings, the selection offers customers different design options for memorable occasions.The collection combines familiar fine jewelry aesthetics with contemporary diamond colors and settings, reflecting the brand's focus on variety, thoughtful design, and personal expression.Customers can explore the complete selection through Rosec Jewels' official online store.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is an online fine jewelry brand offering engagement rings, wedding rings, IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, moissanite jewelry, and colored gemstone designs.The brand focuses on elegant design, craftsmanship, and jewelry created to celebrate love, individuality, and life's special occasions.IGI-Certified Collection:

Anil Batwara

Rosec Jewels LLC

+1 347-923-6675

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Rosec Jewels Launches IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Collection for Holiday 2026 News Provided By Rosec Jewels LLC October 27, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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