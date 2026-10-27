From 2023'S Record-Breaking Lines To A 2026 Cannabis Milestone: Simply Crafted Unveils Marvin's Garden In NE Minneapolis

Minneapolis storefront transitions into full adult-use dispensary Marvin's Garden, bringing craft legacy brands and full-potency cannabis to NE.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On July 1, 2023, as Minnesota first legalized low-potency THC, hundreds of people lined the sidewalk of Northeast Minneapolis. While other retailers across the state quickly sold out, Simply Crafted was ready-processing a staggering $30,000 in sales in a single day thanks to a massive, strategic stockpile of local gummies.Now, three years after that historic launch and seven years since its founding, the team behind Simply Crafted is evolving again. Lucas and Amanda Stead, in a strategic partnership with Joe Sinykin and Paul Menard, are proud to announce the transition of their flagship storefront into Marvin's Garden, a full-scale adult-use cannabis dispensary.A First-of-its-Kind WorkspaceThe road to Marvin's Garden required more than just a name change; it required a legal breakthrough. To comply with strict Minneapolis ordinances-which prohibit cannabis businesses from sharing interior space with other entities-the founders successfully secured a rare entrance variance. This architectural pivot makes Marvin's Garden the first in the city to successfully navigate this specific hurdle, paving the way for a unique, standalone retail experience in a multi-use area.Legacy Brands, New PotencyWhile the storefront transitions to the new entity to allow for the sale of high-demand flower andvapes, the Simply Crafted legacy remains at the core of the operation:● The Brands: Marvin's Garden will serve as the premier home for Simply Crafted and 612 Strains (the latter established three years ago).● The Products: The shelves will feature the full evolution of these brands-from the original low-potency hemp offerings to new, full-potency edibles and concentrates.● The Production: Maintaining their commitment to local quality, the team continues their partnership with Loon Labs for both hemp-derived and full-cannabis manufacturing."We were there on Day One in 2023, and we've been here for seven years building trust," says Lucas Stead, co-founder. "We knew we had to evolve to give our customers the flower and vapes they've been asking for. By securing the city's first entrance variance of this kind, we've ensured that our roots in Northeast remain deep, even as the laws and products change."About Marvin's GardenMarvin's Garden is a locally-owned cannabis retailer born from the seven-year legacy of Simply Crafted. Located in Northeast Minneapolis, it is dedicated to providing a bridge between Minnesota's hemp-derived history and the future of full-potency adult-use cannabis.###

LUCAS STEAD

MARVINS GARDEN

+1 612-244-8188

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From 2023's Record-Breaking Lines to a 2026 Cannabis Milestone: Simply Crafted Unveils Marvin's Garden in NE Minneapolis News Provided By Simply Crafted October 27, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail



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