Claros Analytics Announces New AI Functionality

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PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Claros Analytics, the nation's leading healthcare actuarial technology firm, has now integrated AI capabilities into its platform. The new AI functionality provides automated parsing and input of census and Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC) data.

The Claros Analytics team has been enthusiastic about identifying the best application of AI technology within their actuarial analytics platform and is thrilled to announce this new feature. This update improves the user experience while maintaining the actuarial rigor and credibility that is the standard of Claros Analytics technology.

This new capability significantly reduces data input time for users. The improved efficiency in running analyses shortens turnaround time for client deliverables, allowing users to scale their business and improve client services.

“This feature has been one of our most-requested capabilities and we're very excited to deliver it. Our mission is to drive better decision-making in healthcare, and part of achieving that mission is ensuring our clients can use our applications effectively so they can get to the results that matter. Leveraging AI to improve our user experience is representative of how our company strives to provide the best actuarial technology on the market,” says Todd Owen, Claros Analytics CEO.

The development of this new capability also included significant consideration for data privacy and protection. As AI and actuarial analytics continue to evolve, Claros Analytics is excited to continue developing credible, innovative, and reliable technology that provides better insight into health plan outcomes.

Claros Analytics helps companies throughout the industry project and manage health plan cost and risk. Clients use their products to automate actuarial calculations and forecast plan outcomes for any size group, with or without good claims data. If you would like to learn more about adding Claros Analytics projections to your business, contact... or visit clarosanalytics.

About Claros Analytics

Claros Analytics builds next-generation analytical applications to model, price, and predict health benefits costs. Clients, including leading benefits consultants and advisors, stop loss carriers, underwriters, reinsurers, plan administrators, and plan sponsors nationwide, achieve a competitive advantage by using our predictive analytics to price health plans, model plan changes, define self-funded opportunities, and budget self-funded plan costs.

Claros Analytics

Julia Dare

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Claros Analytics Announces New AI Functionality News Provided By Claros Analytics October 27, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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