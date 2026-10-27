Bito Launches Governor, A Context-Driven Model Router That Cuts Coding Agent Costs By 40% To 70%

Bito

Governor provides agents the code they need up front and routes each request to the best model, dramatically reducing costs and speeding up agent performance.

- Amar Goel, co-founder and CEO of BitoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bito, the company building deep context graphs for coding agents, today launched Governor, an intelligent model router built for coding agents. Governor sits between a team's existing coding agents and the models they call. It lowers the agent bill in two ways: reducing the number of tokens agents use to search and read code, and reducing the price paid per token. Most teams cut agent spend by 40% to 70%, while maintaining code quality.Model routers are becoming an important part of enterprise AI. For many companies, engineering teams drive much of AI spend through long-running coding agent sessions that often require frontier models.An agent's bill comes down to how many tokens it sends and what each one costs. Most routers work on price. With coding agents, the larger cost is token volume. An agent re-sends its whole conversation on every step, so a file it read earlier gets paid for again and again.By Bito's measurements, 60% to 80% of an agent's cost can go to exploring the codebase. In one Claude Code session, searches returned about 65,000 tokens. Re-sent on every step, they added up to 6 million tokens by the end.Most routers were also designed for chat, where one question gets one answer. Coding agents work differently. One request can lead to dozens of model turns over an hour or more. Routers that judge each turn alone can switch models mid-task and lose the cache. Many also judge by evaluating prompt length as a signal for complexity, so a short“go ahead” looks easy, even when it starts the hardest part of the job.“Your coding agent's bill is mostly the conversation going back and forth,” said Amar Goel, co-founder and CEO of Bito.“Choosing the right model matters, but just as important is the cost of the agent searching the code and re-sending everything it has already seen. Governor handles both in one layer, so teams keep the agents they rely on and pay far less to run them.”How Governor worksGovernor handles two tasks:Code context. Governor keeps a live graph of the company's code. When an agent needs to explore code, Governor runs the search with a smaller, faster model, and returns a distilled answer with the relevant code context. The main agent skips most of its searching and grepping on a frontier model, which dramatically reduces token costs.Intelligent model routing. Governor picks the best model and reasoning level for each request, based on the kind of work, the impact of a shallow or wrong answer, the user's intent and the cache size. Reasoning alone can more than double a session's cost, so Governor raises it only where needed. Reading each request as part of the larger task, it constantly evaluates the model choice and parameters until the work is done.Teams point Claude Code, Cursor, Codex or their own agents at one URL.Results on customer workPrivado, a developer-first data privacy platform, ran a controlled test on its own engineering tasks in Claude Code. Cost per task fell 48%, from $4.12 to $2.14, while the agent needed 23 steps instead of 47. Quality remained the same, and tasks were completed 38% faster.“This has helped us significantly reduce our coding agent bill, and frankly, lets us invest even more in agentic coding as we build a software factory,” said Prashant Mahajan, CTO of Privado.Control over cost and routingTeams can choose a Quality, Balanced or Cost setting and run Governor in shadow mode on their own traffic first. Guardrails let teams set a hard price ceiling, block more expensive models unless allowed and fall back to the requested model if something goes wrong. Every routing decision is logged with its reason.The full methodology and data are available here.About BitoBito builds AI tools for engineering teams, grounded in the context of a company's own code. Its latest product is Governor, a context-driven model router for coding agents. Co-founders Amar Goel, CEO, and Anand Das, CTO, previously started PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM). The company is SOC 2 Type II certified.

Amar Goel

Bito

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Bito Launches Governor, a Context-Driven Model Router That Cuts Coding Agent Costs by 40% to 70% News Provided By Bito Inc October 27, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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