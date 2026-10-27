"When We Never Die: AI Afterlife, Digital Immortality & the Law," a nonfiction book by attorney Vlad Kushnir, ranked #1 on Amazon's Best Sellers list in the Biotechnology category. The book examines human and AI consciousness, memory, the brain, mind uplo

#1 Amazon Biotechnology bestseller by Philadelphia attorney examines human and AI consciousness, mind uploading, digital immortality, and the law

- Vlad KushniPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "When We Never Die: AI Afterlife, Digital Immortality & the Law," a nonfiction book by attorney Vlad Kushnir, reached #1 on Amazon's Best Sellers list in the Kindle Biotechnology category.Written for a general audience, the book begins with the groundwork: consciousness (including whether AI could become conscious), the human mind, memory, and the brain. It then explores extended reality, digital immortality, and mind uploading. Ultimately, it turns to the legal questions digital immortality raises, including personhood, property rights, neuroprivacy, posthumous data protection, consent, liability, constitutional issues, and AI welfare."I think the prospect of digital immortality is closer than many people realize. And with it come all kinds of legal questions our laws were never designed to answer. We should definitely start thinking about them now. If your mind is uploaded, would your digital self have rights, or just be at the mercy of whatever bored teenager is moderating the server that day?" said Kushnir.About Vlad KushnirVlad Kushnir is a Philadelphia-based attorney who writes on AI law, privacy law, the verification of AI-generated work in legal practice, and the legal implications of emerging technologies.

Vlad Kushnir

VLAD KUSHNIR, ESQ.

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Attorney Vlad Kushnir's 'When We Never Die' Hits #1 in Amazon Biotechnology News Provided By VLAD KUSHNIR October 27, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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