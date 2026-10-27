AAP Repeatedly Passed Resolutions Without Meaningful Outcomes: Punjab Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for what he described as its politics of optics, accusing it of repeatedly passing resolutions in the Vidhan Sabha without translating them into concrete legislative action or meaningful outcomes for the people.

Reacting to the confrontation between AAP and Congress MLAs during Assembly proceedings, Bajwa said the incident reflected the increasingly hostile environment in which the Opposition was being prevented from discharging its constitutional responsibility of holding the government accountable.

Before the Assembly session, Congress MLAs burned brooms, the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party, in support of the family of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, whose family continues to await justice for their murdered son.

Bajwa said the protest was a powerful expression of solidarity with a grieving family and a reminder that Punjab's people are still waiting for justice and accountability.

He said the government must answer for the deteriorating law and order situation and ensure that the family receives justice.

Bajwa said that over the past five years, the AAP government had brought innumerable resolutions in the Assembly, projecting them as major achievements.

However, he questioned what tangible difference these resolutions had made to the lives of ordinary Punjabis.

“If the AAP government was genuinely interested in delivering results rather than creating headlines, it should have introduced Bills on the issues for which it repeatedly brought resolutions. A resolution can make a political statement, but legislation backed by concrete implementation is what brings lasting change. For five years, this government has excelled at optics, announcements and publicity, but where is the real impact?” Bajwa asked.

He questioned the government over its failure to resolve several major issues affecting employees, youth and families across the country and Punjab.

“What happened to the notification of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)? What has this government done for our young people affected by the Agniveer scheme? Why do employees continue to wait for their pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears? These are real issues affecting real families. Instead of repeatedly passing resolutions for political mileage, the government must explain what concrete action it has taken to secure relief for the people,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa further alleged that the AAP government had systematically undermined the role of the Opposition, not only within the House but also outside it.