Chandrababu Naidu Hits Out At INDIA Bloc Over SIR, Evms

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday criticised the INDIA Bloc for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Stating that EVMs were introduced under the Congress government, he said the same machines were considered reliable earlier but now Opposition parties are finding fault with them after their defeat.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President was addressing a joint press conference with Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president P.V.N. Madhav.

“When the Congress initiated the EVMs, the machines were very good. Now that you are losing elections, you are blaming the same machines. How can you justify this? Before criticising, everyone must think,” he said and remarked that the Opposition parties need people's trust and not machine's trust.

He said INDIA alliance and other political parties opposing the SIR process now, must think before making allegations of irregularities in the revision of the poll rolls.

Chandrababu Naidu said all the political parties have workers in villages and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of all parties were invited to participate in the enumeration process. Booth Level Officers coordinated the process.“Have you raised any objection then? Why are you raising them now?,” he said.

He claimed that YSR Congress Party leader had earlier supported the SIR. The TDP chief remarked that the political parties cannot oppose SIR or criticise use of EVMs for their political convenience.

Dismissing the allegations of the Opposition of alleged irregularities in the revision of the poll rolls, deletion of names of genuine voters and 'vote chori', he said unlike in the past when there used to be 'booth rigging', the presence of CCTV cameras works as a safeguard against electoral malpractices.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to fully support the alliance in these local body elections.

“Today, we must remember that local bodies need to be strengthened. We have taken responsibility for ensuring that they receive the necessary funds. In a democracy, elections must be held at every level. Public representatives must remain accessible to the people and be responsible for getting their work done,” he said.

The Chief Minister said this time, they introduced direct elections in urban areas. He believes that direct elections bring stability to leadership and provide people an opportunity to elect good leaders.

He claimed that the coalition was implementing all the promises made before the elections and delivering welfare schemes that ensure justice to all sections of society.

The TDP chief said they undertook an extensive exercise in seat-sharing and candidate selection for these local body elections, even more detailed than the exercise conducted during the general elections.“Candidates who have received official party B-forms must be supported, and all other aspirants should cooperate to ensure their victory. Disciplinary action will be taken against those who work against the alliance's decisions,” he said

The Chief Minister said, "The Centre and the State are functioning as a double-engine government and with the NDA's victory in local bodies, we can achieve a triple-engine pace of development."

He appealed to people to support the alliance and set a new trend in the local body elections.

The Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP was misusing the government's patience and restraint and creating obstacles to development.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that previous government harassed employees, while the present government under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership has made payments of ₹30,000 crore to address pending dues.

The State has attracted investments worth ₹22 lakh crore, and strict action is being taken against ganja-related activities. The NDA government is working towards the goal of Gram Swaraj by strengthening village-level governance and infrastructure, he said.

On YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's remark that their party will show 'YSRCP 2.0', Pawan Kalyan said the coalition will respond with 'NDA 10X'.“We have already demonstrated how firmly and courageously we stood our ground when they unleashed 'YSRCP 1.0'. We know how to protect the people from their violence. Only the weak resort to threats; the strong do not need to intimidate others,” he said.

“They talk about '2.0'-what do they intend to do, 'eliminate' everyone? A political leader should speak with a sense of responsibility,” said Naidu.

BJP State President Madhav said the NDA government was delivering welfare, development and good governance. The alliance is committed to welfare, development and good governance under the NDA leadership.