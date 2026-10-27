Rajasthan: Another Maternal Death Reported In Kota Woman Dies After Delivering Baby

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Another maternal death has been reported in Kota, where Reshu, a resident of Baran district, died while undergoing treatment at the super-speciality wing of New Medical College Hospital.

Reshu, daughter of Dhul Singh, belonged to Harota Bhil village under the Shahabad police station area of Baran district. She was initially admitted to JK Lon Hospital for childbirth and was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital as her condition worsened.

She died late Monday night, extending into the early hours of Tuesday. Police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the body to her family.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway. According to Reshu's sister, the delivery took place at JK Lon Hospital, where the baby died in the womb.

Reshu remained hospitalised for several days before being transferred to the Medical College Hospital. Her sister said her condition had briefly improved, and she was able to speak and walk to the restroom.

However, she subsequently stopped urinating and began experiencing abdominal pain. Doctors reportedly informed the family that her kidneys had failed. The family also alleged that ambulance staff demanded payment to transport the body, despite the family's poor financial condition. They maintained that government ambulance services should be provided free of charge.

The latest death has renewed concerns over maternal deaths in Kota's government hospitals. According to reports, four women have died this month following complications associated with childbirth and Caesarean deliveries at hospitals affiliated with Kota Medical College.

One of the recent cases involved 26-year-old Shabnam Bano, a resident of Chhabra in Baran district, who died at JK Lon Hospital on Saturday night.

Her family alleged medical negligence. Shabnam's brother, Sarfaraz, said she was admitted to a government hospital in Baran on October 22.

On October 23, she was asked to stop eating and drinking in preparation for surgery, but the procedure was delayed for nearly 12 hours. At around 7 pm, she was administered an intravenous drip, following which she reportedly began experiencing seizures.

As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Kota. She delivered a baby girl through a Caesarean section at JK Lon Hospital at around 11:30 pm. Her blood pressure reportedly dropped during the procedure, and she was placed on a ventilator. She later died while undergoing treatment. However,

JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma said Shabnam had been brought to the hospital in a coma on the night of October 23. She said the baby's heart rate was fluctuating and the family had been informed about the seriousness of the situation.

According to the superintendent, the medical team saved the baby through surgery but could not save the mother. Kota also witnessed a series of maternal complications in May this year, when 12 women reportedly developed kidney failure following Caesarean deliveries performed between May 5 and May 7. Five women, namely Payal, Jyoti, Priya, Pinky and Shirin, died on May 5, May 7, May 9, May 10 and May 17, respectively.

Seven other women required prolonged treatment and dialysis. Although they were subsequently discharged, they reportedly continued to undergo regular dialysis.

The latest death has once again raised concerns about maternal healthcare, post-operative complications and the quality of treatment provided at government hospitals in Kota.