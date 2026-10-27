Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Trophy Touches Down At Etihad Airways Ahead Of F1 Season Finale

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ethara and Etihad Airways CEOs mark longstanding partnership ahead of the 18th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October, 2026: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trophy has made a special stop at Etihad Airways' headquarters at Zayed International Airport as preparations gather pace for the Formula 1 season finale on Yas Island on December 3-6.

The trophy was welcomed by Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, marking a partnership that has been central to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since its inaugural edition in 2009.

The event title partner, Etihad Airways plays a key role in connecting Abu Dhabi with Formula 1 fans around the world. Its presence is felt throughout race weekend, from welcoming international visitors arriving at Zayed International Airport to hospitality experiences and fan activations at Yas Marina Circuit, as well as exclusive access for Etihad Guest members.

Among the most recognisable moments of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the pre-race flyover by an Etihad Airways aircraft, a spectacle watched by millions of viewers worldwide.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, said:“Excitement is building for the iconic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we're looking forward to welcoming guests from more than 100 destinations to our home, Abu Dhabi, for the spectacular final race of the season.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said:“Our partnership with Etihad Airways goes back to the very first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009. It's a relationship built on a shared goal to grow the event and showcase Abu Dhabi to the world. We're proud of what we've achieved together and the role Etihad Airways continues to play in taking the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to new heights.”

ABOUT THE TROPHY:

Inspired by the saqr falcon, one of the world's fastest birds and a national symbol of the UAE, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trophy captures the bird in flight, with two wings framing its body. The trophy body is made from highly polished fine silver, with a reflective geometric pattern inspired by the sand dunes of Abu Dhabi and the distinctive design language of Etihad's livery. The wings are crafted from fine silver, with 24-carat hard gold plating on their interior surfaces. Onyx stones set in the falcon's eyes complete the design, creating a striking contrast against the silver.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX:

A standout fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since the inaugural event in 2009, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the season finale of the F1 World Championship The event is renowned for its unique twilight format, remaining the only day-night Grand Prix on the calendar.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix blends elite sport, music and culture in an iconic setting on Yas Island – the leading tourism and entertainment destination. The acclaimed Yaslam presented by e& entertainment programme features four nights of After-Race concerts and Official After-Parties, with electrifying performances of international stars wrapping up each day of the event.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sets benchmarks for fan experience, live entertainment and hospitality, with the 2025 event drawing record attendance of 339,000 and earning the F1 Promoter of the Year award.

Offering unparalleled value and extending the fan experience far beyond the circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's premier attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLabs Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

This year's event will be the 18th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 3rd December to Sunday, 6th December. abudhabigp

ABOUT ETHARA LIVE:

Ethara Live is a leading international live event promoter and experiential agency, creating world-class sports, entertainment and cultural moments that bring people together.

From globally renowned sporting events, concerts, and cultural celebrations, to original entertainment concepts, brand experiences and commercial partnerships, Ethara Live develops, promotes and delivers moments that inspire audiences and create lasting memories by combining creative ambition with operational excellence,

Driven by a passion for unforgettable experiences, Ethara Live is setting new benchmarks for live events across the Middle East and beyond.