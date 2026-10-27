Fed, Big Tech And Oil: Global Markets Brace For A Defining Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Central bank decisions, AI earnings and Middle East developments set to shape investor sentiment Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, capital

Global markets are showing tentative signs of stabilisation, but investors remain on edge ahead of a packed calendar of central bank decisions and corporate earnings. European equities have opened on a firmer footing following Monday's broad-based recovery, supported by easing oil prices and some relief in sovereign bond markets, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures point to a positive open on Wall Street.

All eyes on the Fed

The biggest immediate catalyst remains the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later in the week. Markets are particularly sensitive to the risk that elevated energy prices and persistent inflation could force central banks to keep policy restrictive for longer.

For equities, what is driving yields higher matters more than ever. Yields rising on the back of economic resilience could support corporate earnings, while those fuelled by inflation or fiscal concerns risk adding further pressure on valuations. In Europe, the ECB's guidance will be closely watched alongside developments in French government bonds, where fiscal uncertainty continues to cloud the outlook.

Big Tech: will AI spending pay off?

Big Tech earnings could prove just as important as monetary policy in setting the direction of risk appetite. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon report this week, with investors increasingly focused on whether heavy investment in AI infrastructure is translating into sustainable revenue growth and profitability. The Nasdaq remains vulnerable to further selling if companies raise capital expenditure forecasts without delivering stronger earnings guidance. However, reassuring cloud growth and evidence of improving returns could help restore confidence, particularly after the recent correction in technology stocks.

Oil and the Middle East: the wildcard

Geopolitics remains another key wildcard. Oil prices have eased from recent highs amid tentative hopes of diplomatic progress in the Middle East, but supply risks remain significant.