Dubai Judicial Institute And General Secretariat Of The Supreme Legislation Committee Celebrate Graduation Of First Cohort Of“Legislative Drafting” Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of its“Legislative Drafting” Program, launched in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), in line with its commitment to develop legal professionals across government entities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The milestone underscores the success of the strategic partnership between DJI and SLC and aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, and Chairman of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai. These directives seek to advance the legislative system to keep pace with rapid developments, anticipate the future, support Dubai's development journey and boost its competitiveness.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, The Supreme Legislation Committee Secretary General, and Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, along with senior officials from both entities. During the ceremony, the entities also honoured the program's trainers for their commitment and valuable contributions to the success of the first cohort. Their efforts supported the development of participants' professional skills, equipping them with the qualification required to contribute to the advancement of the legislative work across diverse government entities.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, said:“The successful completion of the first cohort of Legislative Drafting Program reflects the strength of the partnership between SLC and DJI. It builds on the history of close cooperation and joint efforts to develop the capabilities of legal professionals and empower them to play a key role in the development of the legislative system, in line with Dubai's ambitious development objectives.”

H.E. Dr. Ahmad added:“This milestone further strengthens SLC's efforts to build a strong legislative infrastructure that meets the current requirements, anticipates tomorrow's needs and aligns with the national development objectives. We appreciate the trainers for their dedication and wish the graduates every success in achieving their professional goals. We also look forward to further strengthening this collaboration to advance our legislative system.”

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, said:“Our strategic partnership with the Supreme Legislation Committee underscores our shared commitment to supporting Dubai's vision of establishing a flexible, future-ready legislative framework. Moreover, it reflects our continuous efforts to prepare legislative and legal professionals and equip them with the latest skills and knowledge.”

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam added:“We continue to offer a comprehensive range of training programs that address the needs of national talent and develop their professional capabilities. We believe that investing in people means investing in the future. We look forward to graduating more cohorts and nurturing more specialised professionals to build a broader base of qualified legal professionals across government entities.”

The first cohort of the program comprised 26 trainees representing a diverse range of government entities in the Emirate of Dubai. These included Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), Dubai Chambers, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), Dubai Customs, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Legal Affairs Department of Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Media Incorporated, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), the Economic Security Center of Dubai (ESCD), and the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council.

Accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC) under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Legislative Drafting Program covers a range of specialised topics, including public policy, legislative drafting frameworks and practical training in preparing a comprehensive draft piece of legislation.

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Judicial Institute announced the launch of the program's first cohort in December 2025. The initiative forms part of their joint efforts to develop legal professionals across government entities, equip them with advanced legislative drafting skills and strengthen their ability to prepare accurate, professionally drafted legal texts. Through these efforts, the two entities aim to enhance the efficiency of Dubai's legislative system as well as support its sustainable development journey.