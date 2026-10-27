UAE Delegation Led By Undersecretary Of Foreign Trade Ministry Participated In Russian Industrialist International Forum And Exhibition In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A UAE delegation led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Fahad Al Gergawi, participated in the 30th-anniversary“Russian Industrialist” International Forum and Exhibition, held in St. Petersburg on October 22–24. The visit took place with the support of the Russia-UAE Business Council (RUBC), in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Moscow. The RUBC also helped to arrange targeted meetings between representatives of Emirati businesses and Russian companies. The Forum was organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Government of St. Petersburg with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The UAE delegation included representatives of major Emirati organizations operating in investment and advanced technologies: the Free Zones Authority of Ajman and EDGE Group.

“The participation of the UAE delegation in the“Russian Industrialist” International Forum and Exhibition reflects the interest of Emirati businesses in further developing business ties with Russian companies. Today, opportunities for cooperation extend far beyond traditional trade and encompass investment, technology, industrial cooperation and the development of new joint projects. Direct dialogue between companies allows them to better understand each other's capabilities and create a foundation for long-term partnership,” emphasized Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates and Head of the delegation.

According to Alexander Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the participation of the Emirati delegation in the Forum creates additional opportunities for establishing cooperation between businesses from Russia and the UAE.

“International participation strengthens the business component of the Forum and creates new opportunities for direct contacts between Russian and Emirati companies. It is important for us that, with the support of the RUBC, the“Russian Industrialist” Forum is hosting a delegation from the UAE this year. We expect that these meetings will become the beginning of new business ties and specific projects,” noted Alexander Shokhin.

For the RUBC, strengthening interaction between companies from the two countries is one of its key areas of work. The Council facilitates the development of international trade, helps Russian businesses enter international markets and works to attract investment from the UAE in the Russian economy.

As part of the visit, representatives of Emirati businesses held meetings with Russian companies interested in developing cooperation. The RUBC will continue to facilitate the establishment of direct business contacts and the search for potential partners in order to create a foundation for further joint projects following the meetings.

The Russia-UAE Business Council (RUBC) promotes the development of international trade, helps Russian businesses enter international markets, organizes cooperation, and works actively to attract investment from the UAE into Russia. RUBC's members include leading companies representing the oil, gas and energy sectors, transport and communications, tourism, aircraft manufacturing, financial and IT technologies, and retail. Partners of the Council are offered a wide range of tools for creating and developing new joint projects and for raising capital.