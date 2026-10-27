France Showcases Next-Generation Food Manufacturing And Hospitality Solutions In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 30 French companies spanning food processing, packaging, ingredients and professional foodservice equipment will exhibit at Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – From 3 to 5 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, 30 French companies will showcase technologies and ingredients designed to support the evolving needs of the food manufacturing and hospitality industries across the UAE and the wider region.

At Gulfood Manufacturing, 16 processing and packaging equipment manufacturers will exhibit in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, at Booth S1-C28, while 10 ingredient specialists will be located in Sheikh Rashid Hall, at Booth R-L11. At GulfHost, four French suppliers of professional foodservice and catering equipment will exhibit in Za'abeel Hall 6, at booth Z6-F47.

Together, they will present solutions addressing product quality, food safety, traceability, production flexibility and resource efficiency, from formulation and industrial processing to packaging, refrigeration and professional kitchen equipment.

Supporting complex production environments with French expertise

French companies are recognised for combining strong technical expertise with the ability to adapt their technologies to specific production environments. At Gulfood Manufacturing & GulfHost 2026, they present solutions for dairy, meat, bakery and pastry production, covering cooking, pasteurisation, sterilisation, automation and packaging.

Jean-Philippe Arvert, Managing Director, Business France Near & Middle East, commented:“French companies are coming to Gulfood Manufacturing & GulfHost with solutions designed to address concrete industry needs, from enhancing production efficiency and food safety to developing healthier products and new consumption formats. Our ambition goes beyond showcasing expertise: it is about building lasting partnerships with manufacturers and hospitality professionals across the UAE and the wider region.”

French innovations addressing real industry needs

The innovations presented this year respond to practical industry priorities, including product integrity during thermal processing, high-capacity reworking, flexible container formats, natural flavour formulation, refrigeration, sugar reduction and new snacking formats:

STERIFLOW | Shaka process (Sheikh Saeed Hall – Booth S1-D3): achieves faster heat transfer while helping preserve protein structure and functional properties in high-protein beverages. Protein structure remains largely intact in high-protein soups, with less degradation than under the rotary process used for comparison.

SIMON FRERES | Frozen butter block reworking (Sheikh Saeed Hall – Booth S1-D19): The BPR 380 MAX solution crushes butter blocks at -18°C into small pieces, with capacity of up to 5,000 kg per hour. A PM 200 Pin Mixer then homogenizes and textures the butter.

1 BLOW | 4XL machine (Sheikh Saeed Hall – Booth S1-D35): A new four-cavity configuration designed for containers of up to four times 12 liters.

VANIFOLIA by Eurovanille | Vanilla-based flavourings (Sheikh Rashid Hall – Booth R-K8):A natural flavouring with vanilla and buttery notes for biscuit and pastry applications. The company positions it around naturalness, nutritional considerations and allergen-free formulations.

ROLLER GRILL | CD 600 refrigerated display (GulfHost – Sheikh Za'Abeel Hall – Booth Z6-F51): a countertop display using ventilated positive refrigeration at +2°C to +4°C, automatic defrost controlled by an electronic thermostat, a Tecumseh France compressor, R290 refrigerant and capacity for two GN 1/1 containers.

SÜVY | Sugar-reduction solution (Sheikh Rashid Hall – Booth R-K12): a solution developed to support the production of premium sweet products with reduced sugar, while maintaining taste and texture.

KRAMPOUZ | K-Presse (GulfHost at Sheikh Za'Abeel Hall Z6-E48): a burger-sealing machine designed to create a distinctive, convenient and easy-to-eat snacking format.

Strengthening the next generation of UAE-France partnerships

France's participation comes as bilateral trade with the UAE continues to accelerate. Trade in goods reached €10.8 billion in 2025, up 27.7% compared with 2024. The UAE accounted for 55.1% of French exports to Gulf countries, making it France's largest export market in the region.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its food manufacturing capabilities and hospitality sector, demand is growing for advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, product quality and operational performance. The agri-food relationship is also expanding. French agricultural and agri-food exports to the UAE reached €638 million in 2024, an increase of 15% year on year. In the same year, the UAE imported €24 billion in agricultural and agri-food products, up 10%.

Sources:

French Treasury,“UAE-France Trade”, 2025 goods-trade data. Business France and the French Ministry of Agriculture,“Agro, Où exporter? L'Essentiel 2026”, 2024 agricultural and agri-food data. Gulfood Manufacturing and Dubai World Trade Centre, official 2026 event information.

Our partners:

The French Pavilions are supported by Evian, the number one mineral water in the world, Café Richard, traditional coffee roaster, and SOCAPS, a mission-driven cooperative group with a global presence, offering technical assistance, recruitment, and consulting services to support the industrial projects of manufacturers and operators in sectors such as food & beverages, health & care, intralogistics, and cleantechs.

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About Business France:

Business France is the national agency serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as attracting and facilitating foreign investment in France. It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program, which connects businesses and young talent for international assignments.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2025, support from Business France made it possible to generate €2.5 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 25,386 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 59% of the 1,878 foreign investment decisions in 2025, accounting for 35,426 projected jobs.