Kerala: Man Arrested For Attacking Cops During Domestic Violence Probe!

Veeyapuram: Police arrested a 42-year-old man for attacking cops who came to his house to check a domestic violence complaint. Veeyapuram police arrested Shyamkumar, a resident of Shyam Nivas in Karthikappally Cheruthana. The incident took place on Sunday night around 9:30 PM.

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The police station received a call about the man beating his wife. A police team reached the spot to investigate the matter. The officers tried to calm him down and take him to the station. But while they were making him sit in the police jeep, he started attacking them. He refused to get inside the vehicle and put up a fight. During the scuffle, he forcefully twisted the right little finger of Senior Civil Police Officer Sethunath. The officer suffered a ligament injury on his finger.

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Police booked him for obstructing official duty. Veeyapuram SHO Shaija E S led the arrest team. The team included Sub Inspector Dileep, Senior Civil Police Officers Sethunath, Sarathkumar, Vimal, and CPO Dinoop. Police produced the accused before the Haripad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, and the magistrate remanded him.