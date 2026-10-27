Kerala: 62-Year-Old Man Injured In Wild Elephant Attack On Forest Road!

Malappuram: A 62-year-old man got injured after a wild elephant attacked him on the road inside the Pokkode reserve forest. Krishnan, a resident of the Elambilakode Pokkode settlement, faced this attack. The incident happened on Sunday morning around 7 AM. Krishnan was walking on the forest road in the Akampadam Thannipoyil area. He was going to Nilambur for his daily work. Suddenly, a wild elephant came in front of him and attacked him. Krishnan got a severe injury on his thigh. People immediately took him to the Nilambur Government Hospital and admitted him there. Reports say he unexpectedly faced the elephant while crossing the forest route.

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Daily commuters use these forest border roads for work and other needs. Wild elephant presence on these routes is becoming a big threat for travelers. This incident shows why people need to be extra careful while taking forest roads during morning and evening hours. Locals are feeling very scared after this elephant attack. People are now demanding strict action from authorities. They want proper safety measures and early warning systems about wild animal movements on these forest roads.

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