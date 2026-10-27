Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Saudi Ras Tanura Oil Refinery
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it launched a ballistic missile targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced in a statement on the US social media platform X that the group’s forces had fired a ballistic missile at the facility.
Saree claimed the missile struck its intended target and triggered major fires at the refinery. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the group’s statement.
Earlier Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense issued early warning alerts for a potential threat affecting Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed but did not disclose what had prompted the alerts.
The reported attack comes amid continued military escalation involving the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The coalition said earlier Tuesday that its forces had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.
The group has stepped up its attacks against the kingdom since July, with missile and drone launches increasingly directed at civilian airports, oil infrastructure and military installations during October.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group, which has been accused of receiving support from Iran, has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since September 2014.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced in a statement on the US social media platform X that the group’s forces had fired a ballistic missile at the facility.
Saree claimed the missile struck its intended target and triggered major fires at the refinery. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the group’s statement.
Earlier Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense issued early warning alerts for a potential threat affecting Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed but did not disclose what had prompted the alerts.
The reported attack comes amid continued military escalation involving the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The coalition said earlier Tuesday that its forces had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.
The group has stepped up its attacks against the kingdom since July, with missile and drone launches increasingly directed at civilian airports, oil infrastructure and military installations during October.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group, which has been accused of receiving support from Iran, has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since September 2014.
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