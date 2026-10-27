Kyrgyzstan Joins EAEU Talks On Common Gas Market Plan Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Beknur Maratbekov, took part in the 14th meeting of the Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the Energy Sector of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), held in Moscow on October 20.

According to the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the participants discussed the formation of common markets for gas, oil, petroleum products, and electricity.

At the meeting, the Plan for the Development of the Common Gas Market until 2030 was approved. The document will be submitted for consideration to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The participants also discussed improving the regulatory framework and further cooperation among the EAEU member states in the energy sector.

Energy cooperation is an important part of the EAEU's integration agenda. Member states have been working on common markets for natural gas, oil and petroleum products, as well as electricity. These initiatives involve coordinating regulatory approaches, establishing common rules for cross-border trade and addressing the practical arrangements needed for energy supplies between member countries.

The development of a common gas market is intended to provide a framework for cooperation among member states in the natural gas sector. Its implementation depends on coordination among national authorities, the harmonization of relevant regulations, and approval of the necessary intergovernmental decisions.