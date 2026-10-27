Decisionhr Expands Sales Presence In The Northeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dan Mendoza joins DecisionHR as Vice President of Sales- Northeast, serving business owners and brokers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced that Dan Mendoza has joined the company as Vice President of Sales- Northeast. Based in New Jersey, Mendoza will work with business owners, insurance brokers and referral partners across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Mendoza brings more than 10 years of PEO industry experience and joins DecisionHR from an established PEO.

New York and New Jersey are among DecisionHR's key markets as the company grows nationally.

"Employers in the Northeast have to manage payroll and HR requirements that change frequently, and they value an advisor who knows the region," said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR. "Dan brings years of experience in this market, and he gives Northeast businesses a local DecisionHR contact."

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

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