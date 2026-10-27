Nextsource Awarded Competitively Solicited Agreement With E&I Cooperative Services To Support Higher Education Workforce Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement gives E&I's 6,500+ member institutions streamlined access to MSP, Employer of Record, and contractor compliance solutions from a dedicated higher education practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management and extended workforce solutions, today announced it has been awarded a competitively solicited agreement through E&I Cooperative Services. The agreement gives higher education institutions streamlined access to nextSource's workforce management and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, designed to improve visibility, strengthen compliance, enhance governance, and optimize spending across non-employee workforce populations.

nextSource was selected through E&I's rigorous, competitively solicited RFP process and measured against the procurement, compliance, and operational standards that matter most to education institutions. Evaluation criteria included business capabilities and solution strength, financial health and organizational stability, risk profile and response quality, economic value and member benefit, ESG considerations, contract alignment and member support, and compliance with institutional, federal, state, and local requirements.

As colleges and universities navigate increasingly complex workforce environments, institutions are seeking more efficient ways to manage adjunct faculty, graduate assistants, student workers, remote staff, contract researchers, independent contractors, outsourced service providers, and other non-employee talent. Through this agreement, E&I members gain access to nextSource's managed service provider (MSP) programs, Employer of Record and multi-state payroll, independent contractor compliance, direct sourcing for adjunct talent pools, services procurement (SOW) support, and centralized workforce reporting, all under pre-negotiated terms and conditions that simplify procurement and accelerate implementation.

“Educational institutions are under growing pressure to manage workforce complexity while maintaining compliance and controlling costs,” said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer, nextSource.“Through our agreement with E&I Cooperative Services, institutions can implement centralized workforce management solutions that increase visibility, strengthen governance, and create a more consistent approach to managing non-employee talent across departments and campuses.”

nextSource brings a dedicated higher education practice already serving more than 40 institutions. Across its client base, nextSource maintains a 99% client renewal rate and supports workers in all 50 U.S. states. Institutions can choose the operating model that fits their organizational needs, including managed workforce programs, total workforce management solutions, and self-managed programs.

Key benefits available through the agreement include:



Increase visibility across non-employee workforce populations

Strengthen governance and compliance management

Improve supplier management and workforce consistency

Enhance workforce agility and scalability

Optimize spending and resource allocation

Leverage the collective buying power of E&I's 6,500+ member institutions

Engage a fully vetted supplier without running a separate solicitation

Streamline procurement through pre-negotiated terms and conditions Reduce administrative effort associated with sourcing and contracting



As workforce models continue to evolve across higher education, institutions are increasingly focused on balancing flexibility with compliance and operational control. nextSource's workforce management solutions support these objectives by helping institutions create a centralized framework for workforce engagement, oversight, and reporting while reducing risks associated with decentralized workforce practices.

"We look forward to supporting E&I members as they build workforce strategies that advance institutional goals and student outcomes," added Candland. "At nextSource, we help organizations navigate the evolving world of work with solutions that balance flexibility, compliance, and operational excellence."

Educational institutions interested in learning more about nextSource's solutions available through E&I Cooperative Services can visit nextsource.com/eandi or contact.... E&I members can review full contract details, including pricing and terms, at eandi.org/contracts/nextsource via their secure member login.



About nextSource

For more than 28 years, nextSource has helped organizations navigate the evolving world of work through comprehensive workforce solutions designed to increase agility, strengthen compliance, and enhance workforce performance. As a privately held, woman-owned professional services firm, nextSource delivers expertise across extended workforce management, global workforce administration, direct sourcing, payroll services, and compliance management. Guided by a People First philosophy, nextSource enables clients to meet their talent objectives while maintaining governance, operational excellence, and exceptional workforce experiences. For more information, visit nextsource.com.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative dedicated exclusively to education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. E&I helps education institutions navigate procurement challenges, maximize resources, and achieve strategic goals. For more information, please visit eandi.org.

CONTACT: Contact: [Media Relations] |... | nextsource.com