Pairwise Licenses Fulcrum® Platform To Kaveri Seeds, Its First Partner In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement brings Pairwise's crop development technology to one of the world's largest agricultural markets

DURHAM, N.C., and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairwise today announced that Kaveri Seed Company Limited (NSE: KSCL, BSE: 532899), one of India's leading seed companies, has licensed Pairwise's Fulcrum® platform to develop improved maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard and vegetable varieties suited to the country's diverse growing conditions. The agreement marks Pairwise's first partnership in India, expanding the Fulcrum network to one of the world's most important agricultural regions.

Fulcrum is Pairwise's proprietary CRISPR toolbox, bringing together multiple editing technologies under a single license for precise crop improvement. Founded in 1976, Kaveri has five decades of experience in hybrid seed research and development, with research, production, sales and marketing operations across India.

"India is a critical market for the future of agriculture, and bringing Fulcrum to Kaveri marks an important expansion of our global network," said Tom Adams, CEO of Pairwise. "Our goal with Fulcrum is to enable organizations that know their crops and markets best. Kaveri knows Indian agriculture deeply, and we look forward to seeing where they take the technology."

"Kaveri has built its business on developing climate-resilient hybrids that perform across India's diverse growing conditions. Fulcrum adds speed and precision to the research and development work our teams already do well, helping us develop stronger, more resilient varieties for Indian farmers," said G.V. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, Kaveri Seed Company Limited.

With Kaveri's addition, the Fulcrum network now includes more than 30 organizations across six continents, including seed, food and beverage companies, academic institutions, and public research organizations working across plants, animals, insects, and microbes.

About Pairwise

Pairwise is agriculture's gene editing powerhouse, building a healthier world through partnership and plant innovation. Co-founded by early pioneers of CRISPR, Pairwise's Fulcrum® Platform accelerates the development of climate-resilient, nutritious, and sustainable crops. Pairwise licenses Fulcrum to dozens of global organizations working across plants, animals, insects, and microbes. Pairwise helps breeders move faster while transforming food and agriculture for farmers, consumers, and the planet. Founded in 2017 and based in Durham, NC, Pairwise is committed to delivering innovation that makes food easier to grow and better to eat. For more information, visit .

About Kaveri Seed Company Limited

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Kaveri Seed Company Limited (KSCL) is a research-driven seed company engaged in the development, production, and marketing of hybrid seeds for field crops, including maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard, as well as vegetable crops. The company serves farmers across India through an extensive distribution network. KSCL is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of India. For more information, visit .

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