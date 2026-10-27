Agricultural Biologicals Market To Reach US$ 43.10 Billion By 2034 At 10.2% CAGR, Driven By Sustainable Farming Practices And Rising Demand For Residue-Free Food Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– The global, registering a, according to a market study by The Insight Partners.

The market is increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative and complement to conventional agrochemicals, helping farmers improve crop productivity while minimizing environmental impact. Growing concerns about soil degradation, pesticide resistance, food safety, and environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of biological crop inputs in modern agricultural systems. Technological advancements in microbial research, biological formulations, and crop management practices are further strengthening the Agricultural Biologicals market growth prospects.

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Microbiome-Based Agricultural Solutions Emerging as a Key Market Trend

The development of microbiome-based agricultural solutions is expected to become a significant trend in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts. Plant and soil microbiomes consist of beneficial microorganisms that naturally support nutrient uptake, improve soil fertility, enhance root development, and strengthen crop resilience against environmental stress. As agricultural producers focus on improving productivity while reducing dependence on synthetic inputs, microbiome-based products are gaining considerable attention.

Advancements in microbial identification, biotechnology, and formulation science are enabling manufacturers to develop targeted biological solutions tailored to specific crops and growing conditions. These innovations help improve nutrient-use efficiency, optimize soil health, and support sustainable farming practices. The growing adoption of precision agriculture and regenerative farming is expected to further accelerate the commercialization of microbiome-based technologies, making them an increasingly important component of next-generation crop management strategies.

Growth in High-Value Specialty Crops Creates Strong Market Opportunities

The increasing cultivation of high-value specialty crops is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market. Specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, vineyards, spices, and ornamental plants require intensive crop management practices to achieve superior yield, appearance, quality, and market value. As consumers increasingly demand premium-quality, organic, and residue-free produce, growers are turning to biological solutions to improve crop health while meeting stringent food safety standards.

Agricultural biologicals, including bio-stimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides, help enhance nutrient uptake, improve stress tolerance, and protect crops from pests and diseases without leaving harmful residues. Additionally, the higher profit margins associated with specialty crops encourage farmers to invest in advanced biological products, making this segment an attractive avenue for future market expansion.

Microbials and Fruits and Vegetables Emerge as High-Growth Segments

The Agricultural Biologicals Market presents significant opportunities across types, biological sources, application modes, and application. By type, biopesticides accounted for 46.6% of the market in 2025, supported by their role in biological pest and disease management. These products can target specific pests and complement integrated pest management programs, helping growers diversify crop protection strategies.

By source, microbials are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2026 and 2034. Beneficial bacteria and fungi improve plant growth through biological processes such as nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and competition with certain pathogens. Advancements in microbial strain development, fermentation, and formulation technologies have created avenues for using microbials in more applications.

By application method, foliar spray represented 57.6% of the market in 2025. Foliar spray is a method of applying biological products to plant leaves. This is done to deliver them to plants in a specific manner for protection, nutritional supplementation, and plant growth applications. With respect to application, fruits and vegetables are expected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Demand for high-quality horticultural produce, improved crop resilience, and effective residue-management practices supports this segment's potential.

These developments highlight the importance of microbial innovation, formulation stability, and crop-specific solutions. Manufacturers that demonstrate consistent biological performance and practical application benefits can pursue opportunities across diverse agricultural production systems.

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Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 18.36 billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 43.10 billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 10.2%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Applications: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Fruits and Vegetables

Key Segmentation: Type, Source, Application Mode, Application, and Region Addressable Market: US$ 277.07 billion

Agricultural Biologicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises established agricultural input manufacturers, biological crop protection specialists, and companies developing microbial technologies and plant-health solutions. Market participants compete through product efficacy, formulation stability, research capabilities, regulatory compliance, distribution networks, and compatibility with existing crop management practices. Strategic priorities include expanding biological product portfolios, developing improved formulations, and strengthening access to commercial growers.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include BASF SE, Corteva Inc., UPL Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Koppert B.V., Biolchim S.p.A., Yara International ASA, New Edge Microbials Pty Ltd., AGROBEST AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD., Brandon Products Ltd., Certis USA LLC, Gowan Co., Pro Farm Group Inc., and Valent BioSciences LLC.

As demand for biological agricultural inputs develops, competition is expected to focus on product performance, microbial research, manufacturing consistency, and application-specific innovation. Companies with established distribution networks and strong research capabilities can pursue opportunities in biological pest control, nutrient management, and crop-stress mitigation.

Market Segmentation

The Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers Others

By Source



Microbials

Biochemicals Others

By Application Mode



Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment Others

By Application



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South and Central America

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

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Outlook for the Agricultural Biologicals Market

The future outlook for the Agricultural Biologicals Market remains highly favorable as governments, agricultural organizations, and farmers increasingly prioritize sustainable and environmentally responsible crop production practices. Continued focus on reducing chemical pesticide usage, improving soil health, and enhancing agricultural productivity is expected to support strong demand for biological inputs.

Advancements in microbial science, biotechnological innovation, precision agriculture, and crop-specific biological formulations are likely to reshape the competitive landscape over the coming years. Growing awareness of the environmental and economic benefits associated with agricultural biologicals is expected to drive broader adoption across both developed and emerging agricultural markets.

With the market projected to reach US$ 43.10 billion by 2034, manufacturers, agricultural input suppliers, biotechnology companies, and investors can benefit from monitoring scientific developments, product performance, changing farming practices, and demand across major crop categories.

About the Agricultural Biologicals Market Report

The Agricultural Biologicals Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth trends, key drivers, emerging opportunities, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. The report is designed to support agricultural biologicals manufacturers, crop protection companies, seed treatment providers, biofertilizer and biopesticide developers, agribusiness firms, investors, research institutions, and other industry stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities, evaluating market trends, and formulating strategic business decisions in the evolving sustainable agriculture landscape.

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CONTACT: About The Insight Partners: The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries. Report Link: Request for a free demo of The Insight Partners' Agricultural Biologicals Market & Intelligence Platform Media Contact: The Insight Partners |... |