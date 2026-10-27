NVE Corporation (NVEC) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Revenue Pull-Forward HBSS

The developments and severe market reactions have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether NVE has been sufficiently transparent about its revenue and sales drivers and, if not, whether the company may have violated federal securities laws.



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NVE Corporation (NVEC) Investigation:

NVE develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company's products include sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The overwhelming majority of revenues come from product sales in comparison to contract research & development.

The investigation's focus is on NVE's transparency about the drivers of its revenue and sales growth and about the overall quality of its earnings.

On July 22, 2026, NVE reported sequential increases in revenues and net income of 43% and 23%, respectively. During the related earnings call that day an analyst observed that it sounded like a lot of the company's sales increase came at the back end of the quarter. Management said that“some of the sales did happen in the third month of the quarter and most of those invoices were still outstanding as of the end of the month[,]” but“most of those have already been collected on.”

In response, the price of NVE shares skyrocketed $47.53 (+54%) on July 23, 2026.

Three months later, on October 21, 2026, NVE shocked investors when it announced disastrous Q2 2027 results. The company reported sequential decreases in revenue and net income of 47% and 50%, respectively. Product sales fell 48% from the prior quarter. When pressed for more color during the earnings call, management revealed“[t]he order variability was primarily from orders being pulled to quarter one from quarter two.”

The market's reaction was swift, sending the price of NVE shares down 33% the next day.

“We're focused on whether NVE was sufficiently transparent about its sales and accounting practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in NVE and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NVE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...