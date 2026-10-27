Uniti Wholesale Expands Connectivity At Nine Data Centers, Bringing New Capacity To Key Markets
|Data Center Provider
|Location
|Address
|Equinix
|El Segundo, California
|445 N. Douglas
|H5 Data Centers
|Chandler, Arizona
|2600 W. Germann Road
|VTX
|Laredo, Texas
|520 Matamoros
|H5 Data Centers
|San Antonio, Texas
|100 Taylor Street
|Fifteenfortyseven
|McAllen, Texas
|200 S. 10th Street
|Flexential
|Franklin, Tennessee
|425 Duke Drive
|Digital Realty
|Clifton, New Jersey
|2 Peekay Drive
|QTS
|Piscataway, New Jersey
|101 Possumtown Road
|CyrusOne
|Sterling, Virginia
|21350 Pacific Street
“A key element in the rapid growth of data center supply is a similar growth trajectory of fiber and communications infrastructure across the United States,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers.“Uniti Wholesale's expanded connectivity at each of our Chandler, Arizona, and San Antonio, Texas, data centers can provide customers access to 100 and 400G capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications and connect their operations across key markets.”
Select 100G and 400G Routes
With approximately 150 route options spanning the West Coast to the East Coast, Uniti Wholesale is giving customers more ways to add high-capacity connectivity at promotional rates.
To take advantage of these exclusive promotional offers, customers can explore eligible routes and view real-time pricing through Route Creator in the Uniti Wholesale iconnect customer portal or contact their sales director for additional details.
Meet With Uniti Wholesale at INCOMPAS
Customers can meet the Uniti Wholesale team at INCOMPAS, Nov. 1–3, 2026, to discuss their connectivity needs and available offers, or contact their Uniti Wholesale representative directly.
About Uniti Wholesale
Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Scott Morris, 501-748-5342
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment