Uniti Wholesale Expands Connectivity At Nine Data Centers, Bringing New Capacity To Key Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Wholesale today announced expanded connectivity at nine data center locations across six states, extending access to 100G and 400G wavelength services. The expansion includes new data center presence and upgrades to existing connectivity, helping customers connect critical infrastructure, broaden their network reach, and accommodate growing bandwidth requirements. The expanded footprint also simplifies network planning, giving customers more options to link data centers across markets through a single connectivity partner. Alongside the expansion, Uniti Wholesale is launching a campaign featuring promotional offers on select 100G and 400G wavelength routes. “Our customers need more than bandwidth-they need connectivity that fits their business,” said Greg Ortyl, executive vice president and president of Strategic Accounts for Uniti Wholesale.“This expansion gives them more locations to connect, greater flexibility in planning their networks, and a team they can trust to help bring it together.”



Data Center Provider Location Address Equinix El Segundo, California 445 N. Douglas H5 Data Centers Chandler, Arizona 2600 W. Germann Road VTX Laredo, Texas 520 Matamoros H5 Data Centers San Antonio, Texas 100 Taylor Street Fifteenfortyseven McAllen, Texas 200 S. 10th Street Flexential Franklin, Tennessee 425 Duke Drive Digital Realty Clifton, New Jersey 2 Peekay Drive QTS Piscataway, New Jersey 101 Possumtown Road CyrusOne Sterling, Virginia 21350 Pacific Street



“A key element in the rapid growth of data center supply is a similar growth trajectory of fiber and communications infrastructure across the United States,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers.“Uniti Wholesale's expanded connectivity at each of our Chandler, Arizona, and San Antonio, Texas, data centers can provide customers access to 100 and 400G capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications and connect their operations across key markets.”

Select 100G and 400G Routes

With approximately 150 route options spanning the West Coast to the East Coast, Uniti Wholesale is giving customers more ways to add high-capacity connectivity at promotional rates.

To take advantage of these exclusive promotional offers, customers can explore eligible routes and view real-time pricing through Route Creator in the Uniti Wholesale iconnect customer portal or contact their sales director for additional details.

Meet With Uniti Wholesale at INCOMPAS

Customers can meet the Uniti Wholesale team at INCOMPAS, Nov. 1–3, 2026, to discuss their connectivity needs and available offers, or contact their Uniti Wholesale representative directly.

About Uniti Wholesale

Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

...