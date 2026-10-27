Coherus To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ: CHRS), today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mountain Time / 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: . Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation programmed death receptor-1 (“PD-1”) inhibitor, LOQTORZI®(toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of its two pipeline candidates in combination with LOQTORZI and through strategic partnerships.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors; including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric, gastro-esophageal-junction, esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

LOQTORZI®is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:

Carrie Graham

Vice President, Investor Relations & Advocacy

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