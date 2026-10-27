Manasquan Bank Board Member Ed Skoudis Named To Cyber Security Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that Ed Skoudis, a valued member of the Bank's Board of Directors, will be inducted into the Cyber Security Hall of Fame, Class of 2026. This prestigious recognition honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the cybersecurity industry through leadership, innovation, and service.

A nationally recognized cybersecurity expert, educator, and innovator, Mr. Skoudis has dedicated his career to advancing cybersecurity practices and preparing professionals to identify, understand, and defend against evolving digital threats. His expertise in offensive security and penetration testing helps organizations uncover vulnerabilities and strengthen their defenses against cyberattacks.

Mr. Skoudis serves as President of the SANS Technology Institute and CEO of Counter Hack, a leading penetration testing consultancy. Through his work with the SANS Institute, he has authored widely recognized training courses in incident response and penetration testing and has helped educate more than 40,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. He is also actively involved in advancing the application of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, including adapting penetration testing methodologies to emerging AI-driven technologies and environments.

“Ed's recognition by the Cyber Security Hall of Fame is a testament to the lasting impact he has made on the cybersecurity industry through his leadership, innovation, and commitment to education”, said Jim Vaccaro, President, Chair, and CEO of Manasquan Bank.“We are honored and proud to have Ed serve on our Board of Directors and bring his immense expertise and serving as a resource and advisor to our organization. His dedication to his profession and his appreciation for the importance of protecting and serving others reflect core values that are central to Manasquan Bank.”

The Cyber Security Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 honorees, which also includes Rob Joyce, Amit Yoran (posthumously), Steve Ryan, and Richard Seewald. The honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on December 10, 2026, at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Manasquan Bank congratulates Mr. Skoudis on this well-deserved honor and celebrates his continued contributions to the cybersecurity profession.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.7 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT INFORMATION: Manasquan Bank Marketing Department 732.292.8400...