Practical Cats Brings Two Days Of Cat Shows And Family Activities To Purina Farms

PracTICAl Cats Cat Show – A Purr-fectly Fun Family Day!

PracTICAl Cats returns to Purina Farms November 14–15 with cat shows, kids' activities, kitten contests and family fun in Gray Summit, Missouri.

GRAY SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From watching cats compete to voting for a favorite kitten, families will have plenty to discover at the PracTICAl Cats Cat Show this November. Hosted by PracTICAl Cats Cat Club, the two-day event will bring feline competitions, interactive activities and opportunities to meet beautiful and unusual cat breeds to the Purina Farms Event Center in Gray Summit, Missouri, on November 14–15, 2026.Designed as a family-friendly experience, the event will bring together exhibitors, breeders and visitors for a weekend of competitions, interactive activities and opportunities to learn more about cats.Attendees can watch cats compete throughout the day, experience a cat show up close and speak with exhibitors and breeders about their animals. Visitors can also discover how feline competitions work and learn about the characteristics of different cat breeds.For those new to cat shows, the event offers an introduction to a community built around feline appreciation, breed preservation and responsible cat ownership.Interactive Activities for the Whole FamilyThe PracTICAl Cats Cat Show features activities designed to keep younger visitors engaged throughout the day. Children can pick up a Kids' Cat Show Passport and Scavenger Hunt, encouraging them to explore the show hall while completing fun activities. They can also take home a cat-themed coloring book.Visitors can participate in the experience by voting for the People's Choice Favorite Cat, while children can cast their own votes for Kids' Favorite Kitten. These activities give families an opportunity to engage with the cats and make their own choices as they explore the show.The event will also introduce visitors to The International Cat Association's (TICA) Junior Exhibitor Program, which provides opportunities for young people to participate in the cat-show community. Attendees can visit the benching area to see the decorated cages entered in the cage-decorating contest, enjoy photo opportunities and browse specialty vendors offering unique products.Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue's café, allowing families to take a break and make a day of the experience.Discovering the World of Cat ShowsBeyond the activities and competitions, the event offers an opportunity to learn about the organizations and people who contribute to the world of feline exhibitions.Founded in 1978, The International Cat Association (TICA) maintains written standards for recognized cat breeds, establishes rules for affiliated cat shows and trains and licenses judges. The association recognizes 71 cat breeds, ranging from familiar breeds such as Maine Coons and Ragdolls to newer breeds such as the Lykoi.TICA also made household cats of unknown ancestry eligible to compete for the same types of titles and awards as pedigreed cats, broadening participation in organized feline competitions.Through its affiliated clubs and members, TICA promotes the preservation of pedigreed cat breeds and the health and welfare of domestic cats through education and responsible ownership. For visitors, learning about these efforts adds another dimension to the show, connecting the excitement of competition with the wider world of feline care and appreciation.A Weekend for Cat Enthusiasts and FamiliesBy combining feline competitions with children's activities, opportunities to meet breeders and interactive experiences, the PracTICAl Cats Cat Show offers a shared outing for families and animal lovers. Visitors can discover different breeds, learn from exhibitors and enjoy a setting centred on cats, whether they are experienced enthusiasts or simply curious about the world of cat shows.Event Details: Dates, Timings, Admission and Location-> Dates: November 14–15, 2026-> Timings: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days-> Venue: Purina Farms Event Center-> Address: 300 Checkerboard Drive, Gray Summit, Missouri 63039-> Admission:Family pack (two adults and two children): $25Adults: $10Seniors: $8Children ages 5–12: $8Children ages 4 and under: FreeVisitors are asked to leave their pets at home, and outside food and beverages are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue's café.Visitors can find more details about the PracTICAl Cats Cat Show on AllEvents, alongside other local experiences and activities to explore while planning their visit to the Gray Summit area. Through event discovery and media outreach, AllEvents is helping bring the gathering to the attention of potential visitors exploring family activities across the greater St. Louis area.About PracTICAl Cats Cat ClubPracTICAl Cats Cat Club is a Missouri-based cat club affiliated with The International Cat Association (TICA), an international organization that maintains cat breed standards and oversees cat-show competitions. Listed in TICA's Great Lakes Region, the club organizes cat shows where exhibitors can present their cats, participate in judging and compete for titles and awards under TICA's rules. These events also give visitors an opportunity to learn about different breeds and experience the cat-show community firsthand.About AllEventsAllEvents is an event discovery and ticketing platform that helps people discover experiences happening in their communities and beyond, from family activities and local gatherings to festivals and live entertainment.

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PracTICAl Cats Brings Two Days of Cat Shows and Family Activities to Purina Farms News Provided By AllEvents October 27, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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