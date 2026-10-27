Dean Antonopoulos Customers: KT Files Up To $1M Claim Against Kingswood For Alternative Investment Losses

Investors Who Suffered Losses with Dean Antonopoulos May Be Entitled to a Financial Recovery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration claim against Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. The claim, FINRA Case No. 26-02440, seeks up to $1 million on behalf of a couple who allegedly suffered losses in alternative investments and variable annuities recommended by Kingswood financial advisor Dean Antonopoulos (CRD# 2249353).KlaymanToskes represents investors in claims involving Tasty Brands, Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”), Barrow Shaver Resources, and other alternative investments. Investors who suffered losses in alternative investments or variable annuities through Antonopoulos, Kingswood, or with any other advisors are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, the investors were approaching retirement and sought dependable income while preserving the savings they had accumulated over decades. The claim alleges that Kingswood and Antonopoulos instead concentrated 99% of their managed assets in private and non-traded investments and Jackson National variable annuities, leaving them with almost no liquidity.The alternative investments were allegedly presented as reliable sources of income without the risks associated with the stock market. However, Barrow Shaver's BSR Lone Star Drilling Fund I later entered bankruptcy, Tasty Brands suspended distributions and was substantially written down, and CMCT converted its preferred shares into common stock that subsequently declined following multiple reverse stock splits. The claim further alleges that the Jackson National variable annuities generated little growth over several years because the funds remained largely invested in money market subaccounts, while the investors continued to incur the costs associated with the contracts.“For investors approaching retirement, placing nearly all managed assets in illiquid alternatives and complex annuities can be inconsistent with their needs for dependable income, access to their money, and preservation of principal,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms must evaluate the overall strategy, including concentration, liquidity, fees, and whether investors can withstand the risks if distributions stop or an investment fails.”The claim alleges that Kingswood failed to conduct adequate due diligence, disclose material risks, and reasonably supervise Antonopoulos's recommendations. It further alleges that the investors were not adequately advised that the alternative investments could become illiquid, suspend distributions, restrict redemptions, or result in substantial losses.As of October 20, 2026, Antonopoulos's current FINRA BrokerCheck report reflects no disclosure events. He has been registered with Kingswood since September 2022 and works from the firm's Carmel, Indiana branch. Separately, FINRA censured Kingswood and fined the firm $150,000 in December 2025 based on findings involving its supervision of alternative investment recommendations.Investors who suffered losses involving Tasty Brands, CMCT, Barrow Shaver, Jackson National variable annuities, or other investments recommended by Dean Antonopoulos are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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Dean Antonopoulos Customers: KT Files Up to $1M Claim Against Kingswood for Alternative Investment Losses News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 27, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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