Punjab BJP Slams AAP, Congress Ruckus In Assembly On Last Day

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for engaging in political bickering and creating a ruckus on the final day of the five-day Assembly session instead of focusing on the pressing issues facing Punjab.

Dhillon said that on the concluding day of the session, both parties chose to engage in mudslinging against each other instead of addressing Punjab's pressing issues, describing their conduct as highly condemnable.

He said that the dignity and decorum of the legislative Assembly were also disregarded.

“Crores of rupees are spent on each Assembly session, funded by the taxpayers of Punjab. However, instead of raising serious public issues, both parties wasted this valuable time in mutual bickering,” the state BJP chief said in a statement.

He said that Punjab is currently grappling with the drug menace, deteriorating law and order, gangsterism, rising debt, and a worsening financial situation. However, no meaningful discussion on these serious issues took place during the entire five-day session.

Dhillon alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government was evading discussion on these crucial issues because it had no answers to the questions being raised by the people.

He asserted that the people of Punjab would not allow the government to continue evading accountability.

He said the government will be held accountable for every betrayal of Punjab. The BJP will continue to raise these issues on every platform, serving as the voice of the people of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Dhillon slammed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation, describing it as a failure on every front.

He said people across Punjab are living under a constant shadow of fear and that the rule of law has effectively given way to conditions resembling a“jungle raj”. Dhillon said five firing incidents took place at different locations in a single day.

In Moga, indiscriminate firing was reported against young men standing outside a house, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to two others.

In Batala, shots were fired in broad daylight at Sharma Car Accessories, where the shop owner was allegedly being threatened with extortion demands. Another firing incident took place outside a gym at Mehta Chowk in Amritsar district.

In Phagwara, shots were fired outside the residence of a property dealer, followed by an extortion demand.

The fifth incident occurred in Amritsar, where an Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch and his son were shot dead while on their way to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.