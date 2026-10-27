Maha CM Defends Pumped Storage Project In Karjat Amid Environmental Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Responding to opposition pushback against the proposed Pumped Storage Hydro Project in Karjat in Raigad district, Chief Minister Fadnavis on Tuesday firmly defended the infrastructure initiative as eco-friendly and crucial for Maharashtra's power grid stability.

While solar and wind power generate clean energy, they cannot operate 24/7. Pumped storage provides a non-polluting solution to balance renewable sources and guarantee round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply, he said.

CM's defence comes as the project has sparked severe political friction and concern among environmentalists due to extensive tree-felling clearance required in the region.

Addressing the controversy, CM Fadnavis asserted that the opposition is politicising a vital green energy initiative without a proper understanding of the technical requirements.

CM Fadnavis said that the 3,000 MW project offsets thermal power generation that would otherwise require planting 28 crore trees to offset coal pollution.

As part of environmental mitigation, 90,000 trees will be planted by the forest department, alongside an additional 60,000 trees planted directly on the Karjat project site.

Acknowledging that some trees are being cleared, he stressed that this environmental impact is temporary. By establishing a clean energy storage system, the state is preventing thousands of times more environmental degradation in the future.

He noted that generating equivalent energy via traditional coal-based power plants would cause massive pollution-comparable to the emissions of 40 million vehicles.

Unlike conventional battery storage systems that last around 25 years, pumped storage infrastructure operates effectively for up to 80 years, protecting the environment for generations.

Explaining why solar and wind energy alone are insufficient (as they are not available 24/7 and destabilise the power grid), CM Fadnavis stated that pumped storage acts as an essential green grid-support mechanism.

He emphasised that pump-storage technology has an operational lifespan of around 80 years and is critical for securing clean power for future generations.

Refuting opposition claims, CM Fadnavis highlighted that China has developed over 60,000 MW of similar pumped storage infrastructure and emphasised that Karjat was selected through strict feasibility assessments.

Comparing the opposition's stance to the past legal disputes surrounding the Aarey Car Shed project-which was eventually cleared by the Supreme Court-CM Fadnavis stated that the state government remains open to listening to genuine concerns, but criticised politicking around essential clean-energy infrastructure.

Addressing demands from critics to relocate the project to regions like Marathwada or Vidarbha, the Chief Minister clarified that pumped-storage infrastructure cannot be built just anywhere; it requires specific geographical terrain and topography, making Karjat an ideal site.

The state government maintains that the project is completely eco-friendly, situated outside the boundaries of the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, and vital for Maharashtra's sustainable energy transition.