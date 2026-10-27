Alappuzha: Wife Dies Days After Husband's Death In Mannar! Read On
Mannar (Alappuzha): A tragic incident took place in Mannar. A wife passed away just days after her husband's death. Senior socialist leader, poet, and author Mannar Thottathil M Surendranath died last Wednesday. The family scheduled his 'Sanchayanam' (post-death ritual) for Monday. However, his 70-year-old wife Umadevi passed away on Sunday night.
Trivandrum: Father Lets 3-Year-Old Steer Speeding Car On Highway! Read On
Following her death, the family postponed the husband's rituals. They conducted Umadevi's cremation at 4 PM on Monday instead. Umadevi belonged to the Thapovanam family in Malappuram Aachikulam. She was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam for the last two months. She leaves behind her children A Raghu (Dubai) and Jayanthi, and daughter-in-law Nayana Balakrishnan.
Kannur: Man Steals Shirts After Claiming He Wanted To Show Them To Wife!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment