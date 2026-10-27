Alappuzha: Wife Dies Days After Husband's Death In Mannar! Read On

Mannar (Alappuzha): A tragic incident took place in Mannar. A wife passed away just days after her husband's death. Senior socialist leader, poet, and author Mannar Thottathil M Surendranath died last Wednesday. The family scheduled his 'Sanchayanam' (post-death ritual) for Monday. However, his 70-year-old wife Umadevi passed away on Sunday night.

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Following her death, the family postponed the husband's rituals. They conducted Umadevi's cremation at 4 PM on Monday instead. Umadevi belonged to the Thapovanam family in Malappuram Aachikulam. She was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam for the last two months. She leaves behind her children A Raghu (Dubai) and Jayanthi, and daughter-in-law Nayana Balakrishnan.

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