'I Will Play Vijay Hazare Trophy And SMAT': Bhuvneshwar On His Next Move After T20I Return

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed his future plans after making a comeback to India's T20I team, confirming that he will be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bhuvi, 36, made his return to the international setup after nearly four years since his last game for India in November 2022, after earning a recall for the fifth T20I of the recently concluded series against the West Indies and the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after India's win over New Zealand in the third T20I here at Hnry Stadium, the seamer spoke about his India return and his next move.

"It feels good to represent India. I wasn't there for many years," he told the media after India's six-wicket win. "I am feeling good that I've got the opportunity to play for India again."

He was asked of a possible ODI comeback as the ODI World Cup is less than a year away from now. The seamer said that he is not looking that far ahead, but confirmed that he will be playing in domestic cricket. "I am not thinking too far ahead. Like I did in the last few years. I am happy with what I am getting. Of course, I will play domestic cricket. Whether it is Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So I am looking forward to that," he added.

Bhuvi last played in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2023, which was also his last List A match nearly three years ago. He was in action in the T20 SMAT last season.

The seamer reiterated that he did not chase his comeback and rather kept doing what came in front of him. "To tell you the truth, I did not chase it. Yes, it is a dream (to play for India). I am very happy to play for India. It is a matter of pride. So I did not know (what happened) in these four years. Whatever was coming in front of me, the tournaments, the challenges, whatever about cricket, about fitness, I kept doing it," Bhuvi said.

Bhuvneshwar also hailed Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their performances in the 199-run chase. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi put up a 133-run stand in just 7.1 overs to set up a six-wicket win for India with 40 balls to spare.

He opened up on the atmosphere of the dressing room, seeing the two batters go hammers and tongs, calling that it was not something new for the viewers. "It's not the first time it's happened. But I think credit should be given to Abhishek for the way he batted. It wasn't easy. Finishing the game in the first six overs in T20 takes a lot of skill, which Abhishek is demonstrating repeatedly. Credit goes to him," he added.