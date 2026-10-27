Keryas to Establish 20,000 MTPA Tissue Manufacturing Facility in Oman
(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Sohar, Oman / Dubai, UAE, October 26, 2026— Keryas Paper Industry LLC, Oman, in partnership with Al Karama Hypermarket Group, Oman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ProPaper 2026 in Dubai to establish a 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) tissue manufacturing facility at Sohar Industrial City, Phase 7, Oman.
With a proposed investment of approximately USD 12 million, the project is expected to be the first of its kind in this segment in the Sultanate of Oman. The facility will be developed through a special-purpose joint venture company, Sohar Paper Products LLC, jointly owned by Keryas Paper Industry LLC, which operates a 150,000 MTPA kraft paper mill, and Al Karama Hypermarket Group, which operates 15 hypermarkets across Oman.
Speaking at Pro Paper 2026 in Dubai, Mr. Abdul Nasser, Managing Director of Al Karama Group, said: “With our longstanding relationship with Keryas Group in Oman across the retail and packaging industries, we are confident of completing the project within the planned timeframe. This will be achieved despite the challenges currently facing industries across the GCC due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.”
Mr. Mohammed Omer Ali Al Hosni, CEO of Keryas Group, commented: “With our proven expertise in the paper manufacturing sector, this diversification represents an important step in expanding our product portfolio and customer base. It will strengthen our ability to offer comprehensive paper and packaging solutions to customers across the GCC market.”
The proposed facility is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of 2027. The plant will be equipped with advanced tissue manufacturing machinery and technology from Taiwan, incorporating modern production capabilities to support efficient and high-quality manufacturing.
C2C Consultancy, India, will undertake the engineering and design activities for the project.
The establishment of Sohar Paper Products LLC marks a strategic step towards expanding Oman's tissue manufacturing capabilities, strengthening local industrial production, and supporting the growing demand for tissue and paper-based products across Oman and the wider GCC region.
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With a proposed investment of approximately USD 12 million, the project is expected to be the first of its kind in this segment in the Sultanate of Oman. The facility will be developed through a special-purpose joint venture company, Sohar Paper Products LLC, jointly owned by Keryas Paper Industry LLC, which operates a 150,000 MTPA kraft paper mill, and Al Karama Hypermarket Group, which operates 15 hypermarkets across Oman.
Speaking at Pro Paper 2026 in Dubai, Mr. Abdul Nasser, Managing Director of Al Karama Group, said: “With our longstanding relationship with Keryas Group in Oman across the retail and packaging industries, we are confident of completing the project within the planned timeframe. This will be achieved despite the challenges currently facing industries across the GCC due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.”
Mr. Mohammed Omer Ali Al Hosni, CEO of Keryas Group, commented: “With our proven expertise in the paper manufacturing sector, this diversification represents an important step in expanding our product portfolio and customer base. It will strengthen our ability to offer comprehensive paper and packaging solutions to customers across the GCC market.”
The proposed facility is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of 2027. The plant will be equipped with advanced tissue manufacturing machinery and technology from Taiwan, incorporating modern production capabilities to support efficient and high-quality manufacturing.
C2C Consultancy, India, will undertake the engineering and design activities for the project.
The establishment of Sohar Paper Products LLC marks a strategic step towards expanding Oman's tissue manufacturing capabilities, strengthening local industrial production, and supporting the growing demand for tissue and paper-based products across Oman and the wider GCC region.
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