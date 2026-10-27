Schneider Electric and PureHealth Partner to Accelerate Sustainable Healthcare Transformation
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 27 October 2026 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, have partnered to explore opportunities for advancing sustainability, digital innovation, and operational excellence across healthcare facilities and infrastructure.
The collaboration brings together Schneider Electric's expertise in energy management, sustainability consulting, digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence with PureHealth's extensive healthcare ecosystem spanning hospitals, clinics, laboratories, health technology, insurance, pharmacies, and procurement services across the region.
Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will provide PureHealth with access to its EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor platform and also establish a framework for exploring sustainable infrastructure strategies, supporting the Group’s sustainability and energy management objectives across all facilities. Through this platform, PureHealth will be able to enhance its long-term environmental and operations goals across three key areas: energy efficiency through advanced energy management; digital transformation and AI, including IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and ESG data management; and sustainability advisory, from sustainable building design and green building certifications to circular economy practices. These efforts are aligned with both organisations' commitment to creating a more resilient and sustainable future for communities across the region.
"Healthcare plays a vital role in every community, and the sector has a significant opportunity to lead the transition toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient operations” said Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric. “By combining Schneider Electric's expertise in electrification, digitalisation, automation, and sustainability with PureHealth's leadership in healthcare, we look forward to exploring innovative solutions that can accelerate decarbonisation while enhancing operational performance across healthcare ecosystems."
EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor platform will support the management of Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions, enabling PureHealth to consolidate sustainability data across its portfolio and progress toward its science-based Net Zero 2040 target.
Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said " The future of healthcare depends on building systems that are not only clinically advanced but also sustainable, resilient and equipped to meet the needs of generations to come. By embedding sustainability into how healthcare environments are designed and operated, we can strengthen long-term performance while continuing to deliver better health outcomes for the communities we serve."
The partnership is aligned to the UAE's climate agenda. The UAE has committed to net zero by 2050, with a 47% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 under its third Nationally Determined Contribution, and since May 2025 the UAE Climate Change Law has required all entities to measure, report, and reduce their emissions. The partnership's energy-efficiency and ESG data management work is intended to help PureHealth's facilities respond to these requirements.
In Abu Dhabi, the partnership builds on targets already in place. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has put the emirate's healthcare sector on a path to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, and PureHealth has committed to net zero by 2040, a target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, after cutting its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37% between 2022 and 2024. The partnership is intended to help PureHealth accelerate progress toward that goal.
The collaboration underscores a shared commitment by both organisations to explore innovative solutions that support healthcare decarbonisation, accelerate digital transformation, and contribute to broader sustainability objectives across the UAE and the wider region.
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The collaboration brings together Schneider Electric's expertise in energy management, sustainability consulting, digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence with PureHealth's extensive healthcare ecosystem spanning hospitals, clinics, laboratories, health technology, insurance, pharmacies, and procurement services across the region.
Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will provide PureHealth with access to its EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor platform and also establish a framework for exploring sustainable infrastructure strategies, supporting the Group’s sustainability and energy management objectives across all facilities. Through this platform, PureHealth will be able to enhance its long-term environmental and operations goals across three key areas: energy efficiency through advanced energy management; digital transformation and AI, including IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and ESG data management; and sustainability advisory, from sustainable building design and green building certifications to circular economy practices. These efforts are aligned with both organisations' commitment to creating a more resilient and sustainable future for communities across the region.
"Healthcare plays a vital role in every community, and the sector has a significant opportunity to lead the transition toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient operations” said Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric. “By combining Schneider Electric's expertise in electrification, digitalisation, automation, and sustainability with PureHealth's leadership in healthcare, we look forward to exploring innovative solutions that can accelerate decarbonisation while enhancing operational performance across healthcare ecosystems."
EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor platform will support the management of Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions, enabling PureHealth to consolidate sustainability data across its portfolio and progress toward its science-based Net Zero 2040 target.
Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said " The future of healthcare depends on building systems that are not only clinically advanced but also sustainable, resilient and equipped to meet the needs of generations to come. By embedding sustainability into how healthcare environments are designed and operated, we can strengthen long-term performance while continuing to deliver better health outcomes for the communities we serve."
The partnership is aligned to the UAE's climate agenda. The UAE has committed to net zero by 2050, with a 47% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 under its third Nationally Determined Contribution, and since May 2025 the UAE Climate Change Law has required all entities to measure, report, and reduce their emissions. The partnership's energy-efficiency and ESG data management work is intended to help PureHealth's facilities respond to these requirements.
In Abu Dhabi, the partnership builds on targets already in place. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has put the emirate's healthcare sector on a path to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, and PureHealth has committed to net zero by 2040, a target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, after cutting its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37% between 2022 and 2024. The partnership is intended to help PureHealth accelerate progress toward that goal.
The collaboration underscores a shared commitment by both organisations to explore innovative solutions that support healthcare decarbonisation, accelerate digital transformation, and contribute to broader sustainability objectives across the UAE and the wider region.
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