Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mine Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Navy on Tuesday.
The Navy said the vessel had deactivated its tracking systems and attempted to navigate through an area it described as “restricted and unsafe” before hitting the mines. The incident caused damage to the tanker and triggered a fire, the statement said.
No information was provided about the vessel’s name, flag, crew members or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The Iranian Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remained “unsafe and closed” to ships attempting to cross without prior coordination. It added that vessels seeking safe passage through the strategic waterway must coordinate with Iran’s armed forces.
The incident comes as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek an end to the conflict involving Iran and the United States. Countries across the region have been working to facilitate negotiations, ease tensions and support efforts to reach a settlement.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued diplomatic engagement on regional security, including discussions focused on reducing tensions and advancing prospects for a lasting resolution.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and subsequently entered negotiations. However, the talks later broke down amid disagreements over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for international energy shipments and global trade.
The Navy said the vessel had deactivated its tracking systems and attempted to navigate through an area it described as “restricted and unsafe” before hitting the mines. The incident caused damage to the tanker and triggered a fire, the statement said.
No information was provided about the vessel’s name, flag, crew members or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The Iranian Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remained “unsafe and closed” to ships attempting to cross without prior coordination. It added that vessels seeking safe passage through the strategic waterway must coordinate with Iran’s armed forces.
The incident comes as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek an end to the conflict involving Iran and the United States. Countries across the region have been working to facilitate negotiations, ease tensions and support efforts to reach a settlement.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued diplomatic engagement on regional security, including discussions focused on reducing tensions and advancing prospects for a lasting resolution.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and subsequently entered negotiations. However, the talks later broke down amid disagreements over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for international energy shipments and global trade.
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