OneSource Announces Strong Q2FY27 Results Revenue up 37% YoY and EBITDA up 53% YoY

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Bangalore, India, October 27, 2026 – OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (BSE:544292, NSE: ONESOURCE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.



Financial Highlights (In ₹ million)

ParticularsQ2FY27Q2FY26YoYQ1FY27QoQ

Revenues5,1623,75837%4,49015%

EBITDA1,6331,06553%1,23332%

EBITDA % 31.6%28.3%329bps27.5%416bps

Adjusted PAT937449109%63747%

Adjusted EPS8.23.9109%5.647%

Note: Adjusted PAT and Adjusted EPS excludes exceptional items (Q2FY27: ₹18m, Q1FY27: ₹43m, Q2FY26: Nil) and scheme related intangible amortisation (₹344m in each quarter)



Mr. Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited speaking on the performance said, “Q2 delivered strong sequential growth, led by new DDC capacity. With our second cartridge line commercial, H2 will see new launches and a significant ramp-up in commercial volumes. Biologics momentum remained strong, with yet another US biotech onboarded during the quarter. With additional capacity and partnerships, we are well set for the next phase of growth.”









About OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited

OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (BSE: 544292, NSE: ONESOURCE) is a pure-play specialty pharmaceutical CDMO. The company focuses on the development and manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical products including biologics, drug-device combinations, sterile injectables, and oral technologies (soft gelatine capsules). It has five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities approved by global regulatory authorities and a dedicated team of over 1,600 professionals. OneSource with its development capabilities, industry leading manufacturing capacities, and strong compliance track record, has won trust of global pharmaceutical companies seeking efficient, end-to-end solutions. For more information, please visit

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